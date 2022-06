Morales’s bid was viewed by many as a challenge to the governor and the so-called Republican “establishment.”. Morales, whose family immigrated to Indiana from Guatemala, has previously pushed the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. He’s criticized Indiana’s election security, arguing the state needs to do more to prevent non-citizens from voting. And he wants to cut in half the number of early voting days before each election, from 28 days to 14.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO