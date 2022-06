Patients with long Covid are growing increasingly depressed – and even suicidal – due to a lack of support and care, experts and campaign groups have warned.Research has shown that anxiety and depression are much more prevalent in people suffering from persistent coronavirus symptoms than the general public, while polls point to a rise in suicidal ideations among patients.Long Covid symptoms are adversely affecting the everyday lives of 1.4 million people, according to estimates from the Office for National Statistics, with 398,000 reporting that their ability to undertake normal activities had been “limited a lot”.And an informal survey of...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO