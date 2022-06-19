Texas and Texas A&M meet in the Men's College World Series with the season on the line
By Elizabeth Merrill
ESPN
3 days ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Franklin High School senior running back Bryson Washington announced Monday on his twitter account that he is committing to Baylor University to be a part of the Bears 2023 recruiting class. Washington played a key role in Franklin winning the Class 3A Divison II State Football...
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madison County Judge A.J. “Tony” Leago passed away after a hard fought battle with leukemia, Madisonville Mayor Bill Parten confirmed. Leago had served as county judge since 2019 and was running for reelection in 2022. Before becoming county judge, he owned a business in the Houston area. He was also the former mayor of Midway.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson was on Brazos Valley This Morning to discuss the latest developments happening at Travis Bryan Midtown Park. The redevelopment of Bryan’s Midtown area is well on its way to reaching the City’s goal of becoming a “world-class destination for residents and visitors,” according to the City of Bryan’s website.
22 indictments were returned by the Washington County Grand Jury Tuesday. Landon Davis, 25 of Houston, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Luis Alberto Hernandez, 36 of Chappell Hill, was indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle. Teresa Makae Kmiec, 46 of Chappell Hill,...
More than 1,600 College Station Utilities (CSU) electric customers were affected by a power outage Wednesday morning. The city of College Station’s social media states “the initial cause appears to be from a large bird getting into overhead lines in the area. Crews are in the process of repairing those lines.”
A man was transported from the Falls County Jail to Lubbock to face a murder charge on Thursday, June 16th, 2022. Back on June 5th, Lubbock police officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of 25th Street. There, they found 39-year-old Steven Colón suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center and later died.
A Houston woman is out of the Brazos County jail on her promise to return for future court appearances on a charge of causing a hit and run crash in College Station that injured the driver of a scooter. 21 year old Melissa Escareno was arrested almost three months after the March 29th collision at Walton and Foster, which is a block east of Texas. According to the College Station police arrest report, a witness saw the scooter driver fly off and strike his head on a construction sign. The arrest report also stated Escareno said she hit the scooter then drove to work because she panicked. The driver of the scooter was taken to the hospital for treatment of a broken wrist and collarbone.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 6, Wednesday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., a 2013 Chrysler passenger car, 2019 Dodge pickup and a 2022 Ford SUV were traveling southbound approaching a construction zone. DPS says the Dodge was unable to control its speed and struck the rear of the Chrysler, causing the Chrysler to strike the Ford.
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Marlin Police Department, Falls County Sheriffs Office and The Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a wreck involving three vehicles that left with multiple people injured in Falls County Saturday night. Emergency crews worked to clear the scene by big creek bridge in the...
Three drivers were taken to the hospital following a crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 6 near Santa’s Wonderland. DPS reports the driver of a pickup, which began a chain reaction in the southbound lanes, had suspected major injuries. The other drivers had suspected minor injuries. According to a DPS news release, the driver of the pickup failed to control their speed approaching a construction zone and rear ended a car, which then struck a SUV. The crash affected traffic from shortly before 3 and 4:30 p.m.
A College Station woman awaiting six trials on charges of driving with an invalid license since October 2020 is arrested again. 53 year old Alisa Starks is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond following her arrest by Texas A&M police. The arrest report stated a traffic stop was made after the UPD officer did not see a front license plate. The arrest report also notes Starks has five active suspensions and five prior convictions for not having a valid license. Online court records also states Starks is awaiting two additional trials on drug charges from two years ago. And online records show this is her 15th jail booking in the last seven years.
A bank with branches in Bryan and College Station contacts Bryan police about forged checks. According to a BPD arrest report, an Austin man was able to cash forged checks at two branches totaling more than $6,200 dollars, then went to a third branch where he was unsuccessful. After the second check was cashed, a bank employee who had left work called 9-1-1 to report seeing the suspect near the Brazos County courthouse. The suspect told officers another man offered to pay ten percent of what he collected from the cashed checks. Officers found only $200 dollars on 45 year old Adam Sayre, who said that was all he was given by the man who gave him the forged checks. Sayre remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 dollars on charges of forgery, giving a false name, and resisting arrest.
Overall unemployment continues to drop while non-farm employment continues to rise in the College Station-Bryan Metropolitan Statistical Area, according to June’s economic indicators released by Texas A&M University’s Private Enterprise Research Center. From March to April, the unemployment rate decreased one-tenth of one percent, making April’s rate 3.3%....
College Station police and the Bryan TxDOT office report the southbound lanes of Highway 6 were closed Monday afternoon for six hours from two crashes. The first, was a semi that blew a tire and struck a concrete barrier then leaked diesel fuel. TxDOT spokesman Bob Colwell said that was...
