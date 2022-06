PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshires will be directly connected next month to New York City through passenger rail service for the first time in more than 50 years. After five years of planning, the Berkshire Flyer will begin transporting people from New York's Penn Station to Pittsfield via Albany-Rensselaer in New York on July 8. Officials are celebrating this as an economic development project that will enhance one of the county's key sectors: tourism.

