One person dead after tree falls on Biltmore Estate road, striking vehicle

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Witness video showing part of a recent arrest at an apartment complex in the mountains shows the moment a man became unresponsive. According to a press release from the Fletcher Police Department, officers were called out to an apartment complex on Season Circle at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. Officials say a caller reported 35-year-old Christopher Hensley "would not let her leave" and "was possibly on drugs." When police arrived at the scene, the release says "a fight ensued between officers and Hensley," he was handcuffed, but then became unresponsive. Officials say officers began performing C.P.R. on Hensley while waiting for EMS. The release says he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

FLETCHER, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO