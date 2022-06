The Johnston County Board of Education honored the 2022 Johnston County Public Schools Employees of the Year at their June meeting. Each year, educators that serve outside of a classroom setting are recognized for the important roles they play in Johnston County Public Schools. Through a nomination and blind judging process Employees of the Year for Johnston County Public Schools were named in the following categories – Auxiliary and Administrative Services, Central Office, Curriculum, Instruction, and Accountability, Facilities and Construction, and Media Specialist.

