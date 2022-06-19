ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Black activists march for abortion rights on Juneteenth weekend

 3 days ago

Abortion rights supporters march to the Supreme Court as part of a rally pegged to the Juneteenth holiday weekend.Sarah McCammon/NPR

By Sarah McCammon

As activists gathered in a park just a short walk from the U.S. Supreme Court, Loretta Ross remembered the days before the Roe v. Wade decision.

"Fifty two years ago when I was a first-year student at Howard University, I had an abortion," Ross told the crowd, gathered on an unseasonably cool June afternoon. "It was easier then...than it is right now for our first-year students at Howard University."

Ross is among the founders of what's known as the "reproductive justice" movement, which links reproductive rights to issues of racial and economic inequality. She spoke at a rally on Saturday, planned around the Juneteenth holiday weekend, organized by a coalition of mostly Black-women-led groups.

Until the landmark abortion rights decision in 1973 legalized the procedure nationwide, abortion was only legal in a handful of places, including D.C. Ross said she's watched the movement come full circle as many people struggle to access the procedure.

She told young Black women in the crowd to keep fighting for abortion rights.

"Y'all are the wombs that are at risk; y'all are the bodies that they're trying to eliminate," Ross said. "They're trying to take your vote; they're trying to take your abortion."

Activists say access to abortion is essential for the well-being of Black women, who face higher rates of both poverty and maternal mortality.

Kenya Martin, of We Testify – a group of advocates who publicly share their experiences – told the crowd that an abortion saved her life.

"In 2015, I had a life-threatening pregnancy," she said. "It tried to take me out."

Martin said the experience motivated her to become an activist.

Some conservative Black women say they're concerned about the disproportionate abortion rates among communities of color.

Catherine Davis is president of the Restoration Project, a group focused on policy issues affecting Black Americans.

Davis opposes abortion, and said she believes it's too often promoted as a solution for Black women who are struggling to make ends meet.

"Yes, they may be struggling," Davis said. "But not to the extent that they need to take the life of their child."

At the abortion rights rally, which was organized by the reproductive rights groups SisterSong and Black Feminist Future, Leslie Grant-Spann of New York City held a handmade sign that said, "My Human Rights Include My Right to Choose." She said reproductive justice is partly about giving people the resources they need to make truly free choices about having children.

"Many folks are living in communities where they don't have access to housing, gainful employment, safe environmental conditions," she said. "So they are oftentimes faced with having to choose between their own livelihood and the prospect of bringing a life into this world that they cannot sustain."

Data from the Guttmacher Institute and the Centers for Disease Control suggest that Black patients account for close to one in three abortions in the United States. Hispanic women also are over-represented.

Some advocates also worry that as states enact laws criminalizing abortion, people of color will also be disproportionately targeted for prosecution.

With the Supreme Court poised to issue a decision that could soon ban the procedure in some two-dozen states, reproductive justice leaders say they're preparing to do whatever is necessary to help people of color access abortion.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Guest
3d ago

Here’s a couple of thoughts all the scotus draft said was the decision of legal abortion was up to the state level. Now listen I’m typing slowly the court did not criminalize abortion, the draft says it is up to the individual states.

oldschool
3d ago

Why do people protest something that has been decided at the highest level? It’s a day to celebrate freedom and they are not showing any thankfulness. But making demands instead. It’s a time to celebrate.

Phillip Bex
3d ago

look up Margaret Sanger and see what was planned and delivered to a planned Parenthood near you

The Independent

Voices: We stripped down at Joel Osteen’s megachurch to protest for abortion rights. This is who we are

Last Sunday, May 29, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights held an emergency national organizing summit. In her introduction, the organization’s co-founder Sunsara Taylor challenged us to move from shock at the news about Roe to action; from “How dare the Supreme Court overturn abortion rights?” to “We must dare to rise up in our millions in nonviolent protest to stop them.”One week later, on June 4, a group of us jumped up in Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Megachurch in Houston and took it upon ourselves to dare. We stripped down to our underwear and yelled out, “My body, my choice!”...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loretta Ross
The Independent

Pro-choice protesters blockade intersections near the Supreme Court ahead of Roe v Wade abortion ruling

Two groups of abortion rights advocates took to the streets and blockaded intersections in front of the Supreme Court on Monday ahead of the historic ruling on Roe v Wade. Video footage showed protesters carrying signs that expressed their disagreement with a leaked draft of an opinion from the high court last month, which signalled its position to overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that has provided people with the right to a safe abortion for nearly half a century.Street closures were in effect around the Washington, DC, building where judges are expected to issue opinions on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

‘It’s a war’: The woman who helped open one of the first abortion clinics in America on the fight to save Roe v Wade

The US Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Roe v Wade affirmed constitutional protections for abortion access through a right to privacy enumerated in the 14th Amendment’s “due process” clause, written in the Reconstruction-era aftermath of the US Civil War.Abortion rights advocate Merle Hoffman has argued that the legal defence of abortion care should instead look to the 13th Amendment – which abolished slavery.“If you’re forcing someone to carry a child against their will, and you are really owning their bodies, which is what it is, I don’t know what else you would call that,” she tells The Independent. “And then...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Juneteenth shouldn't be about Black people spending but about Black people getting paid

Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in 2021, and since then, American companies have quickly moved to make a profit by selling new goods and services targeted to Black consumers. While those businesses look to make money, the newly recognized federal holiday ought to serve as an opportunity for all Americans to acknowledge — and pursue redress for — the centuries of economic exploitation of Black people and the continuing impact of economic inequality. Reparations are a way to break this cycle.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Roe v Wade – live: Supreme Court to release opinions as US braces for ruling overturning abortion rights

Women and health care providers across the country are preparing for the possible end ofRoe V Wade, the landmark Supreme Court ruling that granted federal protection to abortion rights. The Supreme Court is set to release opinions on Tuesday 21 June.As reported in Politico, a leaked Supreme Court draft decision showed that the court intended to strike down the precedent despite at least three justices claiming during their confirmation hearings that they would recognise precedent. The ruling is expected to come soon, though its unclear exactly how close the court is to a ruling. In the mean time, women are scrambling for healthcare before their rights are stripped away, and doctors are preparing to make difficult judgement calls in a post-Roe America.“How almost dead does someone need to be?” Dr. Leilah Zahedi, a maternal fetal medicine physician in Tennessee who specializes in high-risk pregnancies and performs abortions, asked in a New York Times interview. “Am I to just watch someone bleed to death? Or provide the care and then be reported and go to jail? I don’t know.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Congresswoman who authored abortion rights bill calls Senate’s inaction to codify Roe v Wade ‘such a crime’

If anyone wants to know what a world without Roe v Wade would look like, US Representative Judy Chu has a story. The California Democrat worries that if the Supreme Court were to overturn the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision, many people from red states would not have access to abortion and may flock to blue states like hers.In an interview with The Independent, Chu said that she’d heard a story about a woman visiting from Texas who was seven-weeks pregnant. The law signed by Republican Governor Greg Abbott last year restricts abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Atlantic

I Helped Women Get Abortions in Pre-Roe America

When I was 16, I helped desperate women get abortions. This was in the sliver of time between New York State’s 1970 legalization of abortion and the Roe v. Wade decision three years later, which allowed women in every state to choose whether to continue their pregnancies. I answered phones for the Women’s Abortion Project at its headquarters in a shabby, unheated meeting space of the Women’s Liberation Center, on West 22nd Street in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

