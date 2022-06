MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The victim of a fatal gunshot on Sunday was just turning a corner in his life, according to his father. Mobile police on Tuesday identified the victim as 23-year-old Karlos Cortez Pettway, who died in a house in the 1900 block of West Clark Avenue, just inside the Mobile city limits in the Trinity Gardens community. Police said the shooting occurred at about 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO