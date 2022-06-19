Pieces of Legendary Oregon Coast Spanish Galleon Wreck Retrieved Near Manzanita - Part 1
(Manzanita, Oregon) – This is part one of the story; it's so large that it must be broken into two parts. The second is available Monday morning. Oregon Coast Beach Connection has some exclusive additions to the story. (Photo: one of the timbers from the galleon, courtesy Scott...
(Netarts, Oregon) – Getting down to the nitty gritty and hiking a major sand spit on the north Oregon coast – that's what's in store for participants for a special event on July 1. It's called “Hike Netarts Spit: Dunes, Birds, and More,” and more is indeed what you'll get out of this six-mile jaunt across one of the region's most beautiful and remote tracts of sand. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Most people enjoy watching movies, it's literally a billion-dollar industry. At the risk of sounding pretentious, I am going to admit just how much I enjoy movies. I see multiple movies in the theater each year, and not just the superhero flicks. I have a healthy collection of movies on Blu-Ray and DVD (over 500) and in my opinion, the special features of a movie can be equally as good as the film itself. I like movies of all types and enjoy bonding with my family and friends over a good film.
MANZANITA, Ore. (KPTV) – For years there’s been talk about treasure buried along the Oregon Coast. Many will remember the movie “The Goonies,” likely inspired by tales passed down through generations about shipwrecks along the coast and treasure to be found. Now archaeologists are continuing to...
We took an epic one-day Oregon road trip along iconic Highway 101, starting in Dunes City and ending at Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City. Google told us this was a four hour drive, but that was before the plethora of fun and scenic stops along the way, turning our drive into a 15-hour marathon.
In a little more than a month, the state’s largest beer event will return in all of its drunken, sweaty summer glory. The Oregon Brewers Festival is set to reclaim its place at Waterfront Park during the last full weekend of July for the first time since 2019. The gathering was one of many that has been on hold for the past two years given the uncertainty of the pandemic, leaving normally packed greenspaces and arenas looking more like ghost towns.
It’s a foreclosure that perhaps would happen only in McMinnville. The Yamhill County sheriff’s Office will hold an auction on the courthouse steps on July 25. The property in question is not a house — it’s a derelict Boeing 747 that has been parked in the field in front of the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum for some eight years.
As long time readers of the Advocate know, Tai Harden-Moore is one of the main leaders within the Newberg Equity in Education (NEEd) and Progressive Yamhill social activist groups whose agenda has been to push pro-Critical Race Theory policies onto residents of Yamhill County, Oregon by taking over county, city and school governments. For those new to my reporting, Progressive Yamhill is a registered chapter of Indivisible.org , a nationwide organization of extremists who employ a variety of unethical tactics to force their fringe ideologies onto others.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - U.S Coast Guard crews responded to a fire on a 42-foot commercial fishing vessel off the coast of Manzanita Beach in Oregon early Saturday morning. USCG said they received a distress call at around 6:30 a.m., about 2 miles West of Manzanita Beach. One person...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters say they’ve had reports of three funnel clouds on Saturday, telling people to “seek shelter” if they see one on the chance that it could briefly touch down. The National Weather Service – Portland said two of the funnel clouds were seen...
Author’s Note: Welcome back to Hillsboro@20, a weekly recount of my thoughts and experiences as a 20-year-old living in Hillsboro, OR. In this third installment, I share my experience clam digging. So take some time and enjoy the read. Following nearly an entire year of prohibition, razor clam digging...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR - the Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, June 20, 2022 at approximately 7:43 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a singled vehicle crash on Highway 130 at milepost 3. The Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Volvo, operated John Newman (58) of...
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Tigard, Oregon man with threatening a mass shooting at a local elementary school. Brandon Richard Riess, 26, has been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. According to court documents, on May 15, 2022, Riess submitted to a federal agency multiple electronic messages threatening a mass shooting at a Portland area elementary school. On May 16, 2022, law enforcement arrested Riess at his apartment in Tigard. Prior to his arrest, Riess admitted to sending the threatening messages and owning a pistol that was taken away several years earlier by his parents. Riess made his initial appearance in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on August 16. 2022. If convicted, Riess faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Riess also faces six counts of disorderly conduct in Washington County Circuit Court. Administrators and parents of the affected elementary school have been notified of Riess’s arrest. No known active threat exists. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sherwood Police Department, and Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie K. Wight is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Anyone with information about real or perceived threats of violence should call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. For immediate threats to life and safety, please call 9-1-1.
National grocery retailer Trader Joe’s is considering a new store in Tigard, according to city planning documents. City records show that a commercial building permit was issued on Tuesday to renovate the site of a former Albertsons at Tigard Towne Square on Southwest Durham Road and Pacific Highway. The...
The development is part of an ongoing rush by commercial developers in this fast-growing part of town.A new Providence Heath & Services hospital is set to open in South Hillsboro later this year. Construction on the 118,000-square-foot healthcare facility at Reed's Crossing has been ongoing and now the organization is preparing for opening by the end of the summer. The new location will offer primary and urgent care, with clinics opening on the week of Aug. 8. "Providence Health Center — Reed's Crossing will provide urgent care services while also focusing on integrated wellness and disease prevention," said...
