An Iowa City man was arrested Monday afternoon after an alleged assault on a woman after an argument turned physical. Police went to the Taft Avenue Southeast trailer of 31-year-old Christopher Brown at 4:45 pm on reports of a domestic dispute. According to the victim, the two were engaged in a verbal argument that escalated to the point where Brown held the woman down on a bed and put his hands around her throat, preventing her from getting up.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO