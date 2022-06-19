ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

6/19/2022: Clearing out, but staying cool & blustery

By Matt Mackie
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – What month is this, anyway? With lows in the 40’s for most – and upper 20’s on the mountaintops! – it certainly didn’t feel like June this morning.

Improvement is on the way, thankfully. Clearing skies will allow for more sun and more warmth. We’ll still fall short of average highs for this time of year, but at least we’ll get back up to the 70-degree mark in most places this afternoon. Expect more blustery conditions, with gusts back up to around 30 miles per hour at times.

We do have one more chilly night to get through before we can start warming up again. Expect Monday morning lows in the ’40s for most, with a couple of 30-degree readings in the Catskills and Adirondacks.

Monday afternoon, we’ll keep the sunshine but ditch the wind. Calmer conditions allow for slightly warmer weather – in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will be a bit of a setback, with clouds, a few showers, and highs around 70. After some PM thunderstorms on Wednesday, we’ll climb into the mid-’80s by Friday and Saturday.

