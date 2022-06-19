ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Texarkana Reptile Expo did not disappoint

dequeenbee.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA, Ark. – The Show Me Reptile and Exotic Show hosted by Show Me Snakes was presented at the Four States Fairgrounds Fine Arts Building on Saturday. Vendors said they were amazed at the long lines and attendance when the expo first...

www.dequeenbee.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelnowsmart.com

Family Things to Do in Hot Springs, Arkansas

If you’re looking for family things to do in Hot Springs, Arkansas, consider the Evans Children’s Adventure Garden. The 1.5-acre garden is a popular attraction. Another popular attraction in Hot Springs is Bathhouse Row, which is comprised of a collection of historic bathhouse buildings in various styles. These bathhouses have been preserved as National Park Service properties since 1974. There are several things to see and do in Hot Springs, Arkansas, so be sure to plan your trip accordingly.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
nwahomepage.com

The Masked Singer ticket giveaway winners announced

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We have two winners for a ticket giveaway sponsored by The Party Place. Two lucky local folks will see ‘The Masked Singer’ live in concert at Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock next month!. The winners are Wilda Dunham of Fayetteville and Dale...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Movie filmed in Stone County part of Bentonville Film Festival

“Plus One at an Amish Wedding,” an upcoming movie that was filmed in Stone County last year, was shown to audiences at the Bentonville Film Festival Wednesday morning. The movie is also currently screening virtually as part of the Bentonville Film Festival (BFF) through July 3. (For more information on how to purchase a BFF virtual screening pass to see the movie and other festival selections during that period, click here.)
STONE COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Texarkana, AR
Pets & Animals
Texarkana, AR
Lifestyle
County
Conway County, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
Power 95.9

Mystery Behind Abandoned Underground Bowling Alley in Arkansas

Every town has a story to tell, some are shrouded in mystery, and some more than others have a historical past that can't be rewritten. That's where the abandoned underground bowling alley comes into play in beautiful downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas. According to the Hot Springs Broadcast Network, mobsters like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reptile#Ark#Snake#Long Lines#Texarkana Reptile Expo
THV11

Heat wave on the way for the Natural State

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We managed to enjoy a short period of comfortable weather conditions. After a week of already extremely hot temperatures across the mid-South, we’re expecting another wave of intense heat to hit later this week. Tuesday marks the first day of summer, and it will...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
travelnowsmart.com

Cabins on Lake Hamilton Near Hot Springs, Arkansas

If you want to spend your vacation near the beautiful waters of Lake Hamilton, then look for cabins that are just a few miles away. There are a variety of options for your getaway, but if you want to get away from it all and still be close to town, you should stay in a log cabin. The Hot Springs Log Cabin features a one-bedroom plus loft with warm wood finishes and barn accents. You can also find a fully equipped kitchen in this cabin. Besides that, it’s conveniently located near downtown Hot Springs. It also features a large trellis for comfortable outdoor seating. If you’re a watersports enthusiast, this is the perfect cabin for you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Python
5newsonline.com

Ka’Mya Tackett crowned Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen 2022

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ka'Mya Tackett has been in celebration all weekend after she won the title of 'Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen 2022' on Friday night. There were close to 1,500 people in attendance to watch the Top 15 Semi-Finalists and to see who would be crowned in the final competition.
ARKANSAS STATE
travelnowsmart.com

The Nearest Airport to Hot Springs, Arkansas

If you are planning a trip to Hot Springs, Arkansas, you can fly into the Memorial Field Airport. This airport is located just three miles outside the city, in Garland County. The airport serves both Hot Springs and the nearby Hot Springs National Park. Regardless of which one you choose, you’ll be in a great location for your getaway. Getting to Hot Springs is easy when you know where to go!
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KTLO

$863K awarded during Arkansas Rural Development Summit

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s (AEDC) Rural Services Division recently awarded grants totaling $863,010 to 37 Arkansas cities and counties through two grant programs, and a number of area cities were included in the awards.The grants were presented to recipients during the Arkansas Rural Development Summit, held May 12 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

Comments / 0

Community Policy