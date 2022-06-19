ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fouke, Ark. celebrates legendary monster history

dequeenbee.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOUKE, Ark. – Fouke residents and others from around the country came to celebrate the town’s history at the Fouke Monster Festival at the...

www.dequeenbee.com

Comments / 1

Related
KSLA

New mural inspired by Texarkana and its unique places

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - This new art installation embodies a deep pride in being from Texarkana. The mural is direct and to the point, featuring the words “Proud to be from HERE Texarkana.” The word “HERE” is in large letters, each one decorated with a unique place within the City of Texarkana.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Cooling station opens in Texarkana to help fight the heat

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Texarkana non-profit is opening its doors to help the homeless community escape triple digit temperatures. Statistics show that excessive heat causes more weather-related deaths in the U.S. than hurricanes, flooding and tornadoes combined. Officials with the Salvation Army of Texarkana say they'll be providing a cooling...
dequeenbee.com

Waitr donates $5,000 to LifeShare Blood Center in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Waitr presented LifeShare Blood Center with a $5,000 donation Tuesday to launch LifeShare’s annual holiday blood drive. The ceremony also marked a kickoff reminder for the LifeShare United We Give campaign that begins June 30 and runs through July 2. The local LifeShare donation facilities where...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Power 95.9

Five 4th of July Firework Shows Worth the Drive in Arkansas

This year the 4th of July lands on Monday and if you're already planning your Fourth of July activities Arkansas is known to have some of the best fireworks around. Whether you want to see a firework show over a lake or by land, let's take a look at 5 firework shows that are worth the drive in the natural state.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Monster
Majic 93.3

Equality Texarkana ‘Pride Picnic’ Saturday At Spring Lake Park

Equality Texarkana will have its annual 'Pride Picnic' on Saturday at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana Texas. Equality Texarkana had this to say about the upcoming picnic:. We have reserved pavilion 3 in Spring Lake Park (the one by the dog park), so come along to share some food and fellowship in recognition of Pride Month. This is a potluck picnic, so bring along your favorite dish to pass. We will have waters on-site, but you are welcome to bring other (non-alcoholic) drinks of your choice. We look forward to seeing you all again and to celebrate PRIDE!
TEXARKANA, AR
dequeenbee.com

Texarkana man creates 'Crosses for Jesus' ministry

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Life for many of us is full of obstacles. But a southwest Arkansas man, who was severely injured as a child, says he has been able overcome physical adversities in life by leaning on his faith. Now he is sharing that message with others by making wooded...
Texas Monthly

The Many Lives of Caddo Lake

About an hour before a torrential late-night downpour, Caddo Lake State Park came alive. Inside our roomy four-person tent, pitched forty yards or so from a large pond, my boyfriend, Sean, and I had settled into side-by-side cots, our shaggy little mutt, Bandit, curled up between us. We tried to sleep, but the world outside had other plans.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
dequeenbee.com

Miller County elects new sheriff

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Miller County, Arkansas has a new sheriff. Republican Wayne Easley won Tuesday's runoff with 59% of the votes over challenger and fellow Republican Stephan Ward. Meanwhile, Jeff Black beat James Barnes to represent the Republican party in the race for Lafayette County sheriff. Black won with 55%...
dequeenbee.com

Texarkana Reptile Expo did not disappoint

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Show Me Reptile and Exotic Show hosted by Show Me Snakes was presented at the Four States Fairgrounds Fine Arts Building on Saturday.
dequeenbee.com

Free K.I.D.S. day camp for children with diabetes fun, educational

GENOA, Ark. – Monday was an exciting first day for the free K.I.D.S. day camp for children with diabetes at Camp Karlton Kemp in Genoa, Ark. K.I.D.S. stands for Kids Improving Diabetes Safely and this year happens to be the 30th anniversary of the camp with 44 kids signed up.
GENOA, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

Texas Chuck Wagon holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

Texas Chuck Wagon held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Nash to celebrate the business’ induction into the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce. As customers filled the restaurant’s main room, spokespeople from Texarkana’s big businesses met in the banquet room. Representatives for places like Texarkana College, Farmers Bank and Trust, and Christus St. Michael were in attendance. Chuck Wagon’s owner, Steve Morse, gave a quick speech. He discussed the future of the business and thanked everyone for attending. A representative for the Chamber of Commerce spoke and thanked Chuck Wagon for bringing in profits for the city. Everyone then gathered outside for the ceremony. The crowd cheered on Morse as he cut the symbolic red ribbon.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Hope man arrested on suspicion of rape

Authorities arrested Ray Phillips Jr. of Hope on June 17 in the 1500 block of West 5th Street in Hope. Phillips is being held in the Hempstead County Detention Facility awaiting a first appearance in court. Two businesses are getting ready for their ribbon-cutting ceremonies in Ashdown, Arkansas. The City...
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Hempstead County July 4 Closings

Hempstead County Courthouse, Road and Waste Department will be closed July 4, 2022 in observance of July 4th. Hempstead County trash pick up for July 4, 2022 will be collected along with Tuesday July 5, 2022. Please have your trash bags out by 7:00,
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, June 20, 2022: The next 12 months

The mid-year point approaches, which prompted us to think about what’s ahead for Magnolia and Columbia County during the next 12 months. There will be a new hotel under construction near SAU. Bids will be let for the next phase of U.S. 82 widening in Columbia County. PotlatchDeltic should be into its $130 million Waldo mill redux. There may be movement toward new housing construction in Magnolia during the next 12 months. Waiting to see what the Magnolia School District has planned for unspent economic stimulus funds resulting from COVID legislation. The city presses forward with property condemnations, and there could be some notable properties coming up. We expect to hear more from Albemarle Corporation about expanded operations at its Columbia County facilities. But other major companies – Anthony, Doman, Commercial Metals, Weyerhaeuser, Hydro-Alumax, Southern Aluminum, Texas CLT – all are quiet. SAU may surprise us but we suspect it is in a holding pattern with new facilities until the dust from Henderson State’s implosion settles. Lithium? This may later prove to be a transition period from 2020-21’s talk, to 2023-24 action. Change comes slowly in small-town South Arkansas, but it does come.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
dequeenbee.com

Runoff election day in Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark. - It's runoff election day in Arkansas. The race getting the most attention in southwest Arkansas is the runoff race for Miller County Sheriff between Stephen Ward and Wayne Easley. Both are long time department employees. Easley is a detective and Ward is a deputy. Both are Republicans.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy