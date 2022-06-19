Fouke, Ark. celebrates legendary monster history

The mid-year point approaches, which prompted us to think about what’s ahead for Magnolia and Columbia County during the next 12 months. There will be a new hotel under construction near SAU. Bids will be let for the next phase of U.S. 82 widening in Columbia County. PotlatchDeltic should be into its $130 million Waldo mill redux. There may be movement toward new housing construction in Magnolia during the next 12 months. Waiting to see what the Magnolia School District has planned for unspent economic stimulus funds resulting from COVID legislation. The city presses forward with property condemnations, and there could be some notable properties coming up. We expect to hear more from Albemarle Corporation about expanded operations at its Columbia County facilities. But other major companies – Anthony, Doman, Commercial Metals, Weyerhaeuser, Hydro-Alumax, Southern Aluminum, Texas CLT – all are quiet. SAU may surprise us but we suspect it is in a holding pattern with new facilities until the dust from Henderson State’s implosion settles. Lithium? This may later prove to be a transition period from 2020-21’s talk, to 2023-24 action. Change comes slowly in small-town South Arkansas, but it does come.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO