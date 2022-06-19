Museum matters

Here is what is happening at museums around Southern Maryland this week.

Charles

The Fairytale Museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2935 Festival Way in Waldorf. The museum has interactive exhibits, birthday celebrations, literacy programs and etiquette activities. Admission is $12, free for adults with paid child. Call 844-722-4642 or go to www.fairytalemuseum.org.

The La Plata Firehouse Museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on selected dates. The museum is located at 3 Firehouse Alley in La Plata. For group visits, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421 or historiclaplata@townoflaplata.org.

The Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.

The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 36 is offering free assistance for claims support 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park, 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Appointments required. Call 202-531-0271.

The Historic McConchie One-School , which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.

General William Smallwood’s Retreat House and Ground will be open on selected dates. The house is located inside Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Call 301-743-3048 or 301-743-7613.

St. Mary’s

The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks’ Museum Division is offering free admission for active members of the armed forces, as well as up to five family members through Sept. 5. Museums include St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum. There is no admission for the Old Jail Museum and Drayden African American Schoolhouse, but guests are encouraged to visit them. Free admission does not apply to water taxi fee at St. Clement’s Island Museum.

The Patuxent Naval Air Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays at 22156 Three Notch Landing Road in Lexington Park. The museum has exhibits, aircraft and a flight simulator. Call 301-863-1900 or go to www.paxmuseum.com.

The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October 31. The Old Jail Museum will also be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the first Friday of each month for Leonardtown’s First Fridays. Call 240- 925-3427 or go to Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseumGo to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.

St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Heritage Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Celebrate the history and heritage of St. Clement’s Island with free activities and programs. Go to Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house Saturday, July 2, in Drayden. Learn more about one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and its history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.

St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Art Kids classes 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, through Thursday, July 7. The classes are $3 and all materials are provided. Sessions are geared toward ages 7 to 17. Registration required. Call 301-769-4723 or go to www.facebook.com/SCIMuseu

St. Clements Island Museum and Leonardtown will host The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Friday, July 8, through Sunday, July 10. There will be concerts featuring jazz artists, receptions and the new All-White Attire Summer Soiree. Go to www.PotomacJazzandSeafoodFestival.com.

Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.

St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold a dinner and a cruise 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 12. Cruise on the water taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and choice of three meals at Morris Point Restaurant. All meals include one nonalcoholic drink. The tour will include a guided tour of the Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island. Tickets are $75, or two for $140. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house Saturday, Aug. 6, in Drayden. Learn more about one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and its history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.

St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold a dinner and a cruise 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. Cruise on the water taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and choice of three meals at Morris Point Restaurant. All meals include one nonalcoholic drink. The tour will include a presentation titled “Inside the Blackistone Lighthouse” and a guided tour of the Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island. Tickets are $75, or two for $140. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

Calvert

Calvert Marine Museum will host public sightseeing cruises aboard the log-built bugeye Wm. B. Tennison 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and 2 and 3:10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through June 30. Tickets are $7, $4 for ages 5-12 years, free for ages 4 and younger with paid adult. Registration required. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/237/Wm-B-Tennison-Cruises.

Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host MAC Lab Tours 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays. See Maryland’s archaeological curation, conservation and research lab, which is home to more than 10 million archaeological artifacts from across the state. Drop-ins are welcome but registration is encouraged. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.

Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a free exhibit titled “Southern Maryland History: Through Ebony Eyes” daily through Thursday, June 30. The exhibit embraces the heritage and culture of the region’s past. For an interactive story map, go to https://arcg.is/15588po.

The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. daily. The museum is located at 4155 Mears Ave. In Chesapeake Beach. Call 410-257-3892 or go to www.chesapeakebeachrailwaymuseum.com.

Calvert Marine Museum will host toy boat building 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25. The event will be on a first-come, first-served basis as space and materials are limited. For ages 5 and older. Sponsored by the Patuxent Small Craft Guild. Museum admission required with a suggested donation of $2 per boat. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Calvert Marine Museum will host Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, June 30. Music, stories, activities and a carryout craft while supplies last. The theme is Chesapeake ABC. For ages 3 to 5. Sessions last 20-45 minutes. Sign up at the admission desk. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

The Calvert Marine Museum store will be closed June 30 for inventory. The store will reopen July 1.

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a Sea Glass & Beach Crafts Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2. Browse more than 50 booths featuring handmade, homemade and homegrown products. Free admission. Well-behaved pets on a short leash are welcome, but no smoking or vaping. Rain or shine. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold an Art Blooms Celebration 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, to celebrate its newest exhibit. Tour the floral design exhibit, live music, grab dinner and a drink. Registration not required. No pets. Tickets are $10/person; reservations are not required. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.

Maryland native duo Brothers Osborne will perform Saturday, July 16, at the Calvert Marine Museum. The band, which is currently on its “We’re Not For Everyone” tour, took home their fourth “Vocal Duo of the Year” trophy at the 55th Annual CMA Awards, in addition to being a 2-time winner of the Duo of the Year. The concert is part of the Waterside Music Series. Tickets are $39-$69. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

The Calvert County Historical Society will host a free concert by Deanna Dove 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick. Bring lawn chairs and coolers, and snacks will be available for purchase. Overflow parking available at Trinity United Methodist Church. The event is part of the Front Porch Summer Concert Series. Go to www.calverthistory.org.

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold Insectival 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Investigate insects with educational and artsy challenges, activities, crafts, bug hunts, and show & tell investigations. Tickets are $8, free for members and ages 2 and younger and advance timed-entry tickets required. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.

Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host an archaeology hike 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 24. Registration required. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Calvert Marine Museum. The concert is part of the symphony’s Music for Maryland Tour. Tickets are $5. Go to www.bsomusic.org/Summer.

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a craft and flea market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Arts and crafts people, fresh produce, home décor, collectibles and vintage items and upcycled, refurbished and salvaged items. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.

The Calvert County Historical Society will host a free concert by The 2 4 U Band 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick. Bring lawn chairs and coolers, and snacks will be available for purchase. Overflow parking available at Trinity United Methodist Church. The event is part of the Front Porch Summer Concert Series. Go to www.calverthistory.org.

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold an adults-only Bad Art Night: What a Nightmare 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. Create bad art based on the museum’s newest show, Strange Paradise: A Window into Surrealism. All materials supplied. Music, prizes and cash bar and snacks. No registration but must be 21 years of age. Tickets are $7. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold Artsfest 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18. Artist booths, performers, kid’s activities. Tickets are $12 at the gate, $10 online, free for ages 11 and younger. Go to www.annmariegarden.org