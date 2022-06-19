ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

I visited Costco and BJ's to compare the warehouse retailers, and found Costco is more expensive but provides a superior shopping experience

By Mary Meisenzahl
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMt1l_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

  • I visited Costco and BJ's to compare the two wholesale membership stores.
  • BJ's is smaller and sells more name brand items.
  • Costco is the better choice thanks to reasonable prices, a superior food court, and clean store design.
Inflation and rising grocery bills are pushing more shoppers to membership clubs for bulk savings.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11md5G_0gFWCamc00
Costco.

Mohammad Khursheed/REUTERS

I'm a Costco member, so I visited BJ's to see how the two chains compare.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WOsFz_0gFWCamc00
Shoppers leave a BJ's store in Alexandria, Virginia

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

Both stores operate on the same premise: Customers purchase annual memberships that give them access to bulk goods at prices lower than most other grocery stores, plus a discount on gas and other items.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Cszd_0gFWCamc00
Costco storefront in Mount Prospect, Illinois.

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Costco has over 500 stores across the US, while BJ's has about half as many, located on the East Coast.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kWXZr_0gFWCamc00

Thomson Reuters

Costco's Gold Star membership is $60 a year, and the Executive Level is $120 per year. BJ's prices are just barely less expensive at $55 for the lower level and $110 for the higher tier. Costco has far higher sales than other membership clubs, reporting $192 billion in the 2021 fiscal year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKdvf_0gFWCamc00
Shopping carts at Costco in Fairfax, Virginia

Thomson Reuters

BJ's is a smaller player, with $16.3 billion in sales in 2021, though that still made it the company's best year to date.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bySr_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I visited both stores to see how they really compare.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bxMCW_0gFWCamc00

AP Photo/Stephan Savoia

When you walk into Costco, a greeter checks to make sure you have your membership card, which is required to make purchases besides alcohol, at the food court, and a few other exceptions. I entered the gigantic Costco warehouse and was immediately greeted by large electronic displays, with TVs stacked up high.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JmS0y_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

You could outfit an entire home from the appliances in Costco, including washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers, and more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OY2hz_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Then, we finally made our way to the food. Brand name snacks mostly made up the center displays, sitting on pallets.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mMki0_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Products are loosely organized by type, like snacks or baked goods. Most products either come in huge boxes, or you're required to buy multiple bags.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qDHwJ_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

For the most part, every section is inside the main warehouse itself, but dairy and some fruits and vegetables have their own separate refrigerated sections off the main area.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xScIZ_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Back out in the main warehouse, we found the bakery with fresh and packaged goods.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ewKN5_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Fresh baked goods are displayed right in front of the kitchen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PeZ4c_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

You can also buy custom cakes and order them in store.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44CJNa_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The rest of the back wall next to the bakery is a deli and meat counter.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LjexE_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

This is where you can find the chain's famous $5 rotisserie chickens.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NMqNk_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

A few aisles of refrigerated shelves hold cheeses, butter, and all different kinds of dips and spreads.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12HQtc_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Costco is also known for its prepared foods, like taco kits or other meals, which are located in this section and rotate regularly.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NEB0Q_0gFWCamc00

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Beer and hard seltzers are available in the main area of the store. Other alcohol is only sold in the liquor store next door, which has a separate entrance, though that isn't the case in all locations.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gwiUH_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The remaining aisles on the far side of the store are dedicated to freezers with entrees and desserts, and pantry goods in bulk.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eUvqI_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Most of the non-food items are gathered in the center of the store, from clothes to books, furniture, electronics, and fine jewelry.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P0dUy_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

A floral section has bouquets and arrangements, sometimes themed around upcoming holidays like Mother's Day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fei8i_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Costco also provides select services inside stores, including a pharmacy, optical store, and hearing aid center.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445Pdh_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

There are about fifteen checkout lanes staffed by workers, plus newer self-checkout stations.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pv6qD_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Just past the checkout lanes, the food court sells food and drinks, including the famous $1.50 hot dog and soda combo deal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32hreb_0gFWCamc00

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

After easing pandemic restrictions, tables for indoor dining were added back.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M0wec_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Next, I went to BJ's just a few miles away.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R1fTI_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

When I walked into BJ's for the first time, it was much less overwhelming than Costco.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E2Xtu_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

It's still a big warehouse, but quantities are smaller, and products aren't stacked up nearly as high.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IgvuQ_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

BJ's has most of the same product categories as Costco, like outdoor equipment furniture, grills, and clothing, in addition to groceries.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22VdFO_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The main difference is there is less of everything. Outdoor furniture displays are smaller, and there aren't water slides and other summer accessories hanging from the ceiling.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C0TXA_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

BJ's does have an electronics section, but it's not highlighted at the entryway of the store, and it's definitely smaller than its competitors.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31SF08_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

There are displays of books, clothing, puzzles, and other non-grocery items in the middle of the store, just like at Costco.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03VzbD_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Some pieces of BJ's, like this greeting card section, reminded me more of a standard Target or Walmart than another warehouse store.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qgOAv_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The bakery section was very similar to Costco's bakery.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DNhCt_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Fewer items seemed to be made in-house. Instead, they were from name brands I recognized.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzGyv_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Some things are baked in-store, though. BJ's sells custom-decorated cakes, just like Costco.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=484iMo_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Other baked goods, like cookies, cakes, and pies, made the whole section of the store smell good.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10H6uf_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Walking through BJ's feels quite different from Costco, because it's more open and spacious, without the piles and miles of merchandise the other store is known for.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1stoeg_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

There are some appetizers and snacks in refrigerated sections, but it doesn't hold a candle to Costco.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vj6qy_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

There are a few unique kinds of cheese and other dishes, but not as many as you could find at Costco.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0orfdT_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The selection of dips and spreads wasn't bad by any means, but it isn't necessarily superior to the average Walmart, which doesn't charge a membership fee.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IbTqs_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The prepared food looked especially paltry compared to Costco.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g6q3B_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Of course, BJ's sells rotisserie chickens for $4.99, just like Costco.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I3aVm_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The frozen section, which makes up a major bulk of Costco, was less extensive at BJ's.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IPfgy_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Many of the bags and boxes are smaller than at the other stores, though, which might be more realistic for the average shopper with a modestly sized freezer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SY2Ww_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The same is true of pantry staples ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uAsqi_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

... and produce, which are also available in more manageable quantities.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWltV_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Another major difference between the stores was what brands were available.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LJsdu_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Costco heavily relies on its private-label Kirkland brand. BJ's also has a private label, but a larger proportion of stock was made up of brand names like Hostess.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cr5c2_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

BJ's lack of a food court is probably the biggest difference.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZmt0_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

After visiting both stores, it's clear to me that Costco offers far more benefits for just $5 or $10 more per year, depending on the membership level.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r2Fez_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

BJ's could be a happy medium for most people, selling food in quantities that can be easily stored without taking over your entire home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ouB1R_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

But, choosing BJ's does mean giving up the food court and the chance for larger bulk buys.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I still think Costco is the best choice for most people, even at the slightly steeper price of $60 per year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XHYnK_0gFWCamc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 42

Maria Connelly Clark
2d ago

We love Costco...Costco has the best meats. Costco has the best products. I had membership in both but strictly stay with Costco.

Reply
6
lurkingnpublic
3d ago

Wow I’ve never heard one bad thing about Costco products. Although when it comes to the produce you better be ready to eat a lot and quickly or it will go bad as any produce will. I can’t believe you say this about the meat I’ve actually have made t-bones and New York strip for loyal sams shoppers and they ended up dropping sams and picking Costco just for the beef quality

Reply(6)
3
abacab
3d ago

Nah we'll stick with BJs as they carry the brands we buy. The Costco by us doesn't

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Secret Costco loophole means any shopper can get a membership card

As the cost of living increases, thousands of households are struggling to keep their heads above water. Discount retailers can massively help, especially with bulk buys on tinned foods or household products. Wholesalers Costco offers savings on foods, furniture, household goods as well as a plethora of other items. However,...
RETAIL
CBS Boston

Kohl's in talks to sell department store chain to new owner

Kohl's is negotiating with a potential new owner in a proposed $8 billion deal.The Wall Street Journal reports the Franchise Group Inc. holding company that manages several other retail chains, including The Vitamin Shoppe, wants to buy Kohl's for about $60 a share.Kohl's is the largest department store chain in the United States, with more than 1,100 stores and 100,000 employees around the country. There are 25 Kohl's stores in Massachusetts, and 11 in New Hampshire. Kohl's has been under pressure from activist investors to either improve the company's performance and its stock price or sell the company outright, as the chain has faced tough competition from Amazon and big box stores like Walmart and Target. The sale would be subject to approval by both companies' board of directors.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
City
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Business
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
ECONOMY
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#The Warehouse#Shopping#Virginia Reuters#Mount Prospect#Thomson Reuters Costco#Gold Star#The Executive Level
Mashed

The Free Perk Sam's Club Is Ending

Since its founding in 1983, members-only warehouse chain Sam's Club has grown into one of the most successful retailers in the United States, with nearly 600 locations across 44 states and Puerto Rico. Like its rival Costco, Sam's Club is well-known for offering shoppers great deals on bulk groceries, electronics, and other household items, along with special perks like fuel discounts and access to its tire center.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
freightwaves.com

Why everyone is freaking out about Target’s inventory

Overstocking at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other big retailers are the latest unexpected red flag for what’s happening in the economy. It’s an about-face from the beginning of 2022, when things were economically pretty peachy. Too peachy, one could argue: People were buying so much stuff that our ports and terminals could barely handle the massive import volume. Companies were desperate for someone, anyone, to come work for them. And movie theaters, offices, planes and other locales many eschewed during the pandemic were poised to bounce back; the omicron wave appeared mild compared to previous bouts of the coronavirus.
RETAIL
TODAY.com

Target cutting prices due to huge inventory

Target is canceling orders from suppliers, particularly for home goods and clothing, and it’s slashing prices further to clear out amassed inventory ahead of the critical fall and holiday shopping seasons. The actions come after a pronounced spending shift by Americans, from investments in their homes to money spent...
RETAIL
Mashed

Why Sam's Club Memberships Are Essentially Free Right Now

With inflation at an all-time high and grocery prices hitting a 13-year record, finding the best deal on everyday items is on everyone's minds. Warehouse stores like Sam's Club are always flaunting discounts and low prices, but is the membership fee really worth it? Especially if you live alone or with one other person, it can be tough to justify buying everything in bulk. Investing in a membership at a warehouse store may not be the best financial decision for everyone, but the yearly fees that range from $45 to $120 look pretty good right now, based on the savings on gas alone (via Consumer Reports).
LONG BEACH, CA
Business Insider

Business Insider

533K+
Followers
34K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy