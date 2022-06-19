Americans are flocking to warehouse club gas stations as prices continue to skyrocket. It's easy to see why.

Costco. Mohammad Khursheed/REUTERS

Gas prices are going up rapidly, and Costco has some of the lowest prices.

I'm a Costco member, and I documented my experience filling my tank.

High fuel costs are driving memberships to Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's.

With gas prices averaging nearly $5 a gallon across the US, I've been refilling my tank exclusively at Costco.I was already a Costco member, but many Americans have rushed to join Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's in recent months to save on gas.

To buy gas at Costco, you need to be a member and have your card on you.Just like purchases inside the store, you have to scan your Costco card before you can buy gas.After tapping your membership card, it's just like getting gas anywhere else.Insert your credit card to pay.The price when I visited recently was $4.39, though it has increased since then.Costco and other membership clubs are able to keep prices as much as 30 cents lower than other gas stations.

This is true in my area of Rochester, New York. According to Gas Buddy, the lowest nearby gas is $4.65 a gallon at Costco, and other stations go as high as $4.99.Costco's gas station is much larger than most others, with around 15 or more pumps compared to three or four.Despite having so many pumps, it's common to see long lines form waiting for gas, especially during peak times like rush hour.In my experience, Costco is good at managing this traffic. Cones and painted lanes organize customers into orderly lines at each pump.Traffic only moves one way, which reduces the chaos common at other busy gas stations.All the hoses are also extra-long, so anyone can go through any line without worrying about it reaching the car.Costco also always has an attendant outside supervising the gas station when it is open, which helps keep things moving along and makes me feel a bit safer if I happen to be there at night.For example, attendants frequently direct drivers to pull through to the far pump so another car can pull up behind them.I've found Costco gas stations to be exceptionally clean. Litter and even overflowing garbage bins are rare at every location I've been to.Like many gas stations, there's also free air available to top up tires.After a little over a year as a Costco member, I'm very happy and plan to keep renewing my membership.Though I also buy groceries, I think the $60 membership would easily be worth it just for the gas savings alone.I work remotely, but my fiance drives into his office, and we like to take day trips on the weekends, so it's handy to have access to slightly cheaper gas.The only downside of Costco's gas is the long lines, which can lead to relatively long waits.For me, the positives still absolutely outweigh the negatives. I just keep in mind not to wait to get gas until I'm in a hurry or running late, and leave time to wait.

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com .