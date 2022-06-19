Tom Green County jail logs: June 19, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Louis Charles Renteria II, 29, of Austin, TX, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Renteria was detained by the Sterling County Sheriff’s Office for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carry of a Weapon with a Felony Conviction in Sterling County.
Renteria also faces five charges in Travis County — two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, one count of Assault of a Family or Household Member with Previous Conviction, Assault Causes Bodily Injury, and Violation of Bond or Protective Order.
As of now, Renteria remains in custody in Tom Green County. Renteria’s total bond for the charges in Travis County is $73,000. No bond has been set for the Sterling County charges.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- ALCOHOL-DUI: 1
- ALCOHOL-MINOR IN POSSESSION: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- CPF: 4
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1
- FTA: 2
- LAKE ANIMALS IN PROHIBITED AREA: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
- RED LIGHT VIOLATION: 1
- UNL CARRY WEAPON W/ FELONY CONV: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
- VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR ON J42035873 SPEEDING: 1
- VPTA: 1
GARCIA, PEREDIE Booking #: 440015 Booking Date: 06-19-2022 – 4:06 am Charges: 41999999 ALCOHOL-DUI
41999999 ALCOHOL-MINOR IN POSSESSION Bond $966.00
JONES, JAKOB Booking #: 440014 Booking Date: 06-19-2022 – 1:37 am Charges: 54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
73999999 LAKE ANIMALS IN PROHIBITED AREA
MISC CPF*SPEEDING 10% OR OVER
MISC CPFX4
MISC FTA
MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR ON J42035873 SPEEDING
MISC VPTA Bond $2612.00
IBARRA, JESSICA Booking #: 440013 Booking Date: 06-19-2022 – 12:06 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond $500.00
CASTANEDA, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 440012 Booking Date: 06-18-2022 – 11:58 pm Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $1500.00
BIVINS, MADISON Booking #: 440011 Booking Date: 06-18-2022 – 11:43 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00
MCCONNELL, JONAH Booking #: 440010 Booking Date: 06-18-2022 – 11:39 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00
MCCARLEY, JAMES Booking #: 440009 Booking Date: 06-18-2022 – 11:37 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $442.00
FARRIS, JOHN Booking #: 440008 Booking Date: 06-18-2022 – 9:18 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00
RENTERIA, LOUIS Booking #: 440007 Booking Date: 06-18-2022 – 7:27 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
52030036 UNL CARRY WEAPON W/ FELONY CONV Bond $73000.00
WENSES, JOSE Booking #: 440006 Booking Date: 06-18-2022 – 7:18 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond
SOTO, ERICA Booking #: 440005 Booking Date: 06-18-2022 – 7:15 pm Charges: 26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5 Bond No Bond
HARRIS, WELDON Booking #: 440004 Booking Date: 06-18-2022 – 5:54 pm Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $21000.00
TITUS, RODNEY Booking #: 440003 Release Date: 06-18-2022 – 6:28 pm Booking Date: 06-18-2022 – 4:56 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X3 Bond $2506.00
BARNES, BRANDON Booking #: 440002 Booking Date: 06-18-2022 – 2:06 pm Charges: 13990031 *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond
CHEEK, DOUGLAS Booking #: 440001 Booking Date: 06-18-2022 – 12:59 pm Charges: 52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC CPF X8 Bond No Bond
