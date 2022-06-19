ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren Gerds/Review: Couple captures ‘Constellations’

By Warren Gerds
Cover picture for the articleSTURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Minimal and maximum go hand-in-hand in the current production of Isadoora Theatre Company. What is taking place is a feat in acting and directing. The heady “Constellations” is continuing for four more performances in the cozy, black theater space of Inside/Out Theatre in...

‘The Tempest’ opening at Door County classics theater

BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Door Shakespeare will open its 2022 season with “The Tempest” Wednesday in the park-like Björklunden, 7590 Boynton Lane. Info. The season that runs June 22 through Aug. 27 includes “The Three Musketeers: An Adventure, With Music,” opening next week.
Fire Over the Fox returning in “full force” this July 4

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Festival Foods Fire Over the Fox is “back in full force” in Green Bay. On Broadway, Inc., says the July 4 celebration is returning to regular operations after two years of pandemic restrictions. The show was canceled in 2020 and scaled back in 2021.
Festival Foods Fire over the Fox back at full strength for 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Festival Foods Fire over the Fox is back in the City of Green Bay at full strength for 2022. Organizers say the event will include live music from multiple stages around the downtown area of Green Bay. Alongside the music, Festival Foods Fire over the Fox will also include food and beverages, family activities, bounce houses, and more.
JJ’s Last Call: Era Ends with Sale of Sister Bay Restaurant

Last Tuesday, JJ’s La Puerta filled with familiar faces. The cohorts were there one last time – Bruce, David and Jeanne, Rhonda, Dave and Timmer. There was the next generation of restaurateurs inspired by the JJ’s dream filtering in as well. Chad, Travis, Randy, James, Mike, Paula.
Three cities in northeast Wisconsin join in on Make Music Day 2022

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Three northeast Wisconsin cities are participating in Make Music Day, which is a global music celebration on the summer solstice each year. Appleton, Green Bay, and Sheboygan all joined in on the fun in Make Music Day’s 40th anniversary. The celebration is different from a traditional music festival, where it promotes natural music regardless of age, ethnicity, background, or skill level.
Popular Outagamie County bar and banquet hall closing for good

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local bar and banquet hall in Outagamie County is officially closed for business as of Tuesday. River Rail Bar & Banquet Hall in Shiocton wrote on Facebook its plans to shut down permanently, citing the owner’s retirement. A staple in the Shiocton community,...
Butch’s Bar Prepares to Reopen in Former Nautical Inn

Tom Alberts, owner and president of Great Lakes Business Group in Sturgeon Bay, has announced that the sale of the former Nautical Inn at 234 Kentucky St. to Clarence G. Cumber Jr. closed last week. The building will soon become the new location of Butch’s Bar. The previous Butch’s...
Our Town Two Rivers: Schroeder’s Department Store

(WFRV) – This week Local 5 Live explores Two Rivers as part of our summer series Our Town. In the heart of downtown is a historic building and business. We give viewers a closer look at Schroeder’s, not just a true department store but a gathering place to get what you need plus some new additions as they grow with the community.
Trendy Tuesday: Patriotic denim shirt

(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday proves denim is still a wardrobe staple. This one is the star of them all, it’s available in sizes S-XL at $49.99 plus an additional 10% off. Shop local, either in store, curbside pick-up, or through shipping at Furs and Clothing of Distinction, located at 207 N. Washington Street in downtown Green Bay. Follow them on Facebook as well.
Door County Beach Is Back In Business

DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After years of record high water levels, a popular Lake Michigan beach is making a comeback. A steady stream of waves greets the shoreline at Whitefish Dunes State Park. The wide beach and shallow water attract swimmers of all ages. It’s also a place to escape the heat.
Oak Grove Dentistry: The importance of root canals

(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in oral health and with Oak Grove Dentistry, we’re talking about root canals. Dr. Eric Childs explains some symptoms you may experience when it’s time to have one, and why it’s so important to your overall health to be sure dental infections are never left untreated.
Bear sneaks into Crivitz house while family sleeps

CRIVITZ, Wis–A Crivitz family wakes up to a furry intruder. A young black bear made it inside home through an open kitchen window while the family was asleep Sunday night. They managed to trap the bear in the bathroom and call the D-N-R. Video shows a warden dragging the unhappy bear out of the house at the end of a catchloop. No one was hurt.
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The planets align

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - All eight planets will be visible at once. Seven will be in one section of the sky, and you can see five of them with the naked eye. Brad tells you where and when to look. Where’s the eighth planet? It’s the one with the trees blocking your view.
Fun, sweet, & energetic! Beagle-mix Elton is ready to join your family

(WFRV) – Meet Elton. He is a 3-year-old Beagle mixed breed looking for a fun home. He is a wild child who loves everyone he meets. He has done well walking with other shelter dogs and would do good paired with a dog in his future home. Call the Oconto Area Humane Society at 920-835-1738 or email ocontoareahumane@gmail.com for more information on Elton.
Local Green Bay summer camp that teaches kids about safety opens for registration

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local Green Bay summer camp that teaches kids about safety skills has officially opened for registration. Safety Town 2022 is a summer safety camp that teaches around 250 local children various safety skills through classroom segments, guest presenters, and hands-on experience on the streets of the child-sized Safety Town.
Over 30 beagles surrendered to Wisconsin Humane Society

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – More than 30 dogs and puppies living in confined, unsanitary conditions in a breeding facility were recently given up and transferred to the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS). According to the WHS Green Bay Campus’ Facebook page, the Humane Society of the United States sent the beagles...
Greater Green Bay Community Foundation opens new office location

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation opened its doors to the community at a historic train depot on Tuesday. Located at 400 South Washington Street in the City of Green Bay, the new home is expected to establish an accessible and inclusive space where nonprofits, donors, residents, and leaders can seek out resources and services to strengthen the community.
N3620 County Road J Kaukauna WI

Fantastic Town of Kaukauna home on 4.69 acres. With a main home, guest home, and in ground pool, you’ll immediately fall in love! The home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a home office, main floor laundry, pantry, living room with trey ceiling, and a grand foyer with a split staircase leading to each of the upper bedrooms. The sunken living room has great views to the private, peaceful yard and outdoor entertaining space and is open to the gorgeous kitchen with island and dining area. There’s a spectacular patio with built-in grill, mini fridge and pool with volleyball net/basketball hoop. The guest house offers a 2 car attached garage, main level kitchen and dining, and a large 2nd floor with living room, bedroom, office or 2nd bedroom, and full bath. Incredible amenities and location!
Your Health with Bellin: Wound Care tips

(WFRV) – Today in Your Health with Bellin, Lori Jacobs from Bellin speaks with Local 5 Live about when it’s time to seek specialized wound care. This season in particular it can be common to have an injury to the skin. They can worse and healing can become delayed, especially if you have diabetes, poor blood supply, and if your weight is more than intended.
