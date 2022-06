WATERBURY — Police are looking for a suspect they’ve identified in a shooting Tuesday that left a 2-year-old boy critically injured. Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo identified the man being sought as 20-year-old Kharis Samuels who is last to have been known living on Ridgeway Street in Waterbury. Spagnolo said Samuels was visiting and hanging out with an older sibling of the 2-year-old, showing off a gun, when it went off.

WATERBURY, CT ・ 14 HOURS AGO