Warner Bros Discovery and the European Broadcasting Union have won the auction for Olympic Games broadcasting rights between 2026 and 2032. Following a competitive tender put out by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the pair’s joint bid was successful and will take the rights in 49 territories. This covers the Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortino in 2026, the Olympic Games in L.A. in 2028, the Winter Olympics of 2030 and the Brisbane Olympics in 2032, along with the Youth Olympic Games during the six-year period. WBD, in its previous guise as Discovery, first won the rights to the rights to the Games in...

32 MINUTES AGO