TAMPA -- Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning isn't sure if coaches should be the ones to challenge goals under the NHL's video review system. "I'm a believer -- and I don't know if I'm in the minority on this -- but I don't know if that should be in our hands," Cooper said after Tampa Bay's 6-2 win in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final that cut the Colorado Avalanche's series lead to 2-1. "If it's either onside or offside, I just don't know why I have to make that decision when the stakes are this high."

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO