A European RV maker has turned an electric Mercedes-Benz van into a luxury camper van — see inside

RV makers have been debuting fully electric RV builds and concepts throughout 2022.

Dutch RV maker Tonke has unveiled its camper van model based on Mercedes-Benz's electric EQV van.

See inside Tonke's two EQV models.

Winnebago Industries' e-RV on the road. Winnebago Industries

Earlier this year, both Winnebago and Thor Industries unveiled electric RV concepts.

The concept Thor Vision Vehicle. Thor Industries

But Winnebago's e-RV and Thor's Vision Vehicle and eStream models are just that: concepts.So far, electric RVs in the US primarily exist as ideas instead of mass produced models.But the same can't be said for Europe, which has already seen a handful of fully electric tiny homes on wheels …

The Mercedes-Benz EQV and Sortimo conversion concept. Sara Keller Photography, Sortimo

… including Tonke's new EQV build, an electric camper van.The Dutch RV maker has been making camper vans since 2005.And now, it's ushering in the next generation of RVing with the rollout of the Tonke EQV, an emissions-free camper van based on Mercedes-Benz's electric EQV van.The camper van has a range of almost 225 miles …… and starts at a little over $99,010 including value-added tax (VAT) and the cost of delivery.According to a press release, its the first camper van with this type of range and price …… "therefore we believe there is no hurdle anymore to choose for an electric campervan, at least not in Europe," Maarten van Soest, the CEO of Tonke, said.The EQV van comes in two iterations: the Adventure and Touring.The Adventure can accommodate between five to seven people …… while the Touring is limited to four passengers, although it comes with perks like a built-in kitchen.Let's take a closer look at the two options billed as a more sustainable way to travel.The Adventure has a three-person seating bench that can convert into a bed …… as well as an optional removable kitchen that can extend out the rear of the van.This modular kitchen has features like a sink, two-burner stovetop, small countertop, and refrigerator.While it's not as robust as an everyday kitchen, it's great for meals on the road.Like the Adventure, the rear seats of the Touring can turn into a bed.And both builds' driver and passenger seats can swivel to face the interior table, creating a small dining table and workspace.But unlike its sibling model, the Touring's included kitchen extends out the side of the van …… and features like the drawers, refrigerator, and countertop can be accessed from inside the tiny home on wheels.If you're looking to recreate your real home inside the camper van, an (unglamorous) folding toilet …… curtains …… a cold outdoor shower …… and additional interior and exterior storage attachments can be added to both builds.If one bed isn't enough, a pop-top can also be added to the roof of the van.This may be Tonke's first fully electric RV, but this isn't the first time the EQV has been turned into a mobile home.In January, Mercedes-Benz Switzerland and Sortimo, a Swiss vehicle outfitter, turned the van into a camper with a bed, rear kitchen, and pop-top roof as well.

Sabrina Mazzotta and Nick Bollen's Mercedes Sprinter van purchased in 2020. Sabrina Mazzotta (@livingonbreeze).

But it didn't take electrification for the German automaker to be at the forefront of the RV market.In the US, Mercedes-Benz's Sprinter van is one of the most popular chassis for use as a camper van base.

