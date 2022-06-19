ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A European RV maker has turned an electric Mercedes-Benz van into a luxury camper van — see inside

By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Tonke

  • RV makers have been debuting fully electric RV builds and concepts throughout 2022.
  • Dutch RV maker Tonke has unveiled its camper van model based on Mercedes-Benz's electric EQV van.
  • See inside Tonke's two EQV models.
Earlier this year, both Winnebago and Thor Industries unveiled electric RV concepts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FGRo7_0gFWB5jf00
Winnebago Industries' e-RV on the road.

Winnebago Industries

But Winnebago's e-RV and Thor's Vision Vehicle and eStream models are just that: concepts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09la0N_0gFWB5jf00
The concept Thor Vision Vehicle.

Thor Industries

So far, electric RVs in the US primarily exist as ideas instead of mass produced models.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYHVn_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

But the same can't be said for Europe, which has already seen a handful of fully electric tiny homes on wheels …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzlqg_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

… including Tonke's new EQV build, an electric camper van.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RYuMp_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

The Dutch RV maker has been making camper vans since 2005.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LgDVd_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

And now, it's ushering in the next generation of RVing with the rollout of the Tonke EQV, an emissions-free camper van based on Mercedes-Benz's electric EQV van.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAb49_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

The camper van has a range of almost 225 miles …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43NZFq_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

… and starts at a little over $99,010 including value-added tax (VAT) and the cost of delivery.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmAxn_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

According to a press release, its the first camper van with this type of range and price …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQyRl_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

… "therefore we believe there is no hurdle anymore to choose for an electric campervan, at least not in Europe," Maarten van Soest, the CEO of Tonke, said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ycGBi_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

The EQV van comes in two iterations: the Adventure and Touring.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30jpZs_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

The Adventure can accommodate between five to seven people …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DEZJN_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

… while the Touring is limited to four passengers, although it comes with perks like a built-in kitchen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKbpY_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

Let's take a closer look at the two options billed as a more sustainable way to travel.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ag77o_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

The Adventure has a three-person seating bench that can convert into a bed …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bfzt0_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

… as well as an optional removable kitchen that can extend out the rear of the van.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UqRs_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

This modular kitchen has features like a sink, two-burner stovetop, small countertop, and refrigerator.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49C9ne_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

While it's not as robust as an everyday kitchen, it's great for meals on the road.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qvoEA_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

Like the Adventure, the rear seats of the Touring can turn into a bed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0owaJl_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

And both builds' driver and passenger seats can swivel to face the interior table, creating a small dining table and workspace.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RsrW1_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

But unlike its sibling model, the Touring's included kitchen extends out the side of the van …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kXKF1_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

… and features like the drawers, refrigerator, and countertop can be accessed from inside the tiny home on wheels.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21gdDa_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

If you're looking to recreate your real home inside the camper van, an (unglamorous) folding toilet …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pc40T_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

… curtains …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oNiHA_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

… a cold outdoor shower …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YhzIM_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

… and additional interior and exterior storage attachments can be added to both builds.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iv6fO_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

If one bed isn't enough, a pop-top can also be added to the roof of the van.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=197R75_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

This may be Tonke's first fully electric RV, but this isn't the first time the EQV has been turned into a mobile home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WkSZi_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

In January, Mercedes-Benz Switzerland and Sortimo, a Swiss vehicle outfitter, turned the van into a camper with a bed, rear kitchen, and pop-top roof as well.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3duh8P_0gFWB5jf00
The Mercedes-Benz EQV and Sortimo conversion concept.

Sara Keller Photography, Sortimo

But it didn't take electrification for the German automaker to be at the forefront of the RV market.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bti6f_0gFWB5jf00

Tonke

In the US, Mercedes-Benz's Sprinter van is one of the most popular chassis for use as a camper van base.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0iMz_0gFWB5jf00
Sabrina Mazzotta and Nick Bollen's Mercedes Sprinter van purchased in 2020.

Sabrina Mazzotta (@livingonbreeze).

Read the original article on Business Insider

