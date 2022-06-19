Local food shelf working to 'break the stigma'

Related
Nurses from three different hospitals continue to demand fair contracts
Nurses at hospitals across the state were picketing Tuesday in attempt to re-negotiate their contracts in a way they say will better serve them and their patients. The informational pickets are being held by nurses in both the Twin Ports and Hastings. Allina's Regina Hospital, St. Luke's and Essentia-St. Mary's...
KEYC
Minnesota Department of Human Services awarding $3 million in grants to childcare providers
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) is awarding nearly $3 million in grants to childcare providers across the state. The funds are coming from the federal government’s COVID relief program. 18 providers across the state are being awarded between $150,000-$180,000 to fund new...
Popular Pizza Joint In Rochester Looking For New Owner
A Rochester, Minnesota business that is known for some amazing customer service recently posted some sad news on Facebook. It's with bittersweet emotions that we have decided to sell our Rochester location!! It's located at 1105 7th St. N.W.(right behind Barlow Center) We are selling TURN KEY, with everything in working order!! We will remain open during this time!! Its been a great experience, THANK YOU ROCHESTER!! if interested, give us a call. - 5 Dollar Pizza Facebook Page.
Ramsey Middle School changes name to Hidden River Middle School
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota school is parting ways with the past.The St. Paul school board on Tuesday night voted to change the name of Ramsey Middle School to Hidden River Middle School.The district says the school was built on an aquifer, so there is water flowing underneath it.The school was originally named after Alexander Ramsey, the second governor of Minnesota, who said in the 1860s that Native Americans of Minnesota should be exterminated or driven out of the state. In 2017, Minneapolis Public Schools renamed its Alexander Ramsey Middle School to be Justice Page Middle School, after Alan Page, the state's first Black supreme court justice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
swnewsmedia.com
New Carver County road signs honor farmers
Carver County held a June 7 dedication ceremony at Waconia High School for recently installed road signs along Highway 10 honoring farmers and their families. “The original policemen, firemen, teachers and volunteers were all from farming roots. Farmers and their families were the original caretakers well before our official founding in 1855. We honor them, their legacy and leave their future generations a small token of gratitude in dedicating nearly 25 miles of county road for their impact in making Carver County the place we call home,” stated Carver County Commissioner Matthew Udermann, in a press release.
The Education Exchange: Families Flee Minneapolis Public Schools
A senior writer and national correspondent at The 74, Beth Hawkins, joins Paul E. Peterson to discuss the ramifications of the Minneapolis teacher strike, which ended in March 2022. “Minneapolis Teacher Strike Lasted 3 Weeks. The Fallout Will Be Felt for Years,” by Hawkins is available now at The 74....
minnesotamonthly.com
Top Shops for Ice Cream in Minnesota, 2022
Slathering on sunscreen, heading to a cabin for the weekend, and hosting bonfires with friends are all signs that point to ice cream season. Check out these shops across Minnesota that are taking advantage of the heat and our taste for something sweet. TWIN CITIES METRO AREA. Adele’s Frozen Custard...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Bear spotted crossing Highway 20
Peggy Ziemer saw an animal in a field as she and her husband drove down Highway 20 on Saturday morning heading to Cannon Falls. At first she could not make out what it was. “You could tell it wasn’t a dog,” she said. It was a bear. As...
fox9.com
Sheridan Room announces closing in NE Mpls due ‘personal, professional’ reasons
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A neighborhood eatery in Nordeast Minneapolis says it will be closing at month's end. Announced via both its Facebook page and website, the Sheridan Room says its final day of service willl be June 30. "We have both personal reasons and professional reasons for closing. Mostly,...
CNHI
Business strong at MFS compost site, some odor complaints continue
GOOD THUNDER — The MFS compost facility near Good Thunder is seeing demand for its composted food waste soar and managers say they are taking steps above and beyond what’s required to ensure they are operating within state and county guidelines. MFS stopped collecting food waste from area...
Rice County 6-Legged Roundabout Approved by MnDOT
Dennis Luebbe, Rice County Highway Engineer told commissioners during a Committee of the Whole/Work Session Tuesday two big projects for the county are progressing. Luebbe said at next week's regular County Board of Commissioners meeting he would be providing paperwork from MnDOT concerning the design of the I-35/Highway 19. 6-legged...
Stimulus payments of $500 per month going to some Americans in Minnesota
Residents in Minneapolis, Minnesota will soon be receiving monthly stimulus UBI payments worth $500 if they qualified for the program. These payments are part of the city’s new UBI program, where instead of one time stimulus checks being sent, they’re monthly payments. The first payment was set to...
I Truly Do Not Understand How People Can Live in Downtown Minneapolis
When I left home for college in 2014, this skyline view was something I was desperately longing for. My best friend and I referred to it as "freedom city", excited to branch out from our small-town lives in Long Prairie. It took one year for me to realize city living...
This Is A Great Reminder To Pay Attention On All Minnesota Boat Launches
So this happened in Dakota County, but in reality, you could substitute Dakota for any number of Minnesota county names. A driver, pulling his boat out of the water, forgot that his vehicle was in reverse when he exited, resulting in both his car and boat going back into the lake. It's a good reminder to double-check everything while you are on area boat launches.
fox9.com
Dad's Stage 4 melanoma: How to help Steve, and a reminder for us all
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Steve Graham is preparing to fight as hard as he can. He does his very best to keep his attitude positive. He’s cut out sugars and carbs and alcohol from his diet and made exercise a priority. He knows what lies ahead is tough. "The...
Rice County Appears to be Dumping Drop Boxes
It appears the drop boxes at the Rice County Government Services Building in Faribault are going the way of the dinosaur. Several county residents spoke to their useage for election ballots before commissioners addressed the issue during their Committee of the Whole/Work Session. A handful of people voiced concern about...
Stimulus payments of $500 going to Minneapolis residents
Minneapolis, Minnesota residents will soon begin receiving stimulus payments worth $500 per month under a new UBI program. The residents seeing the money need to have qualified for the program in order to receive payments; they are not automatic. This is the newest UBI program for the city. UBI payments...
Lakeville restaurant owners charged with tax crimes
LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue says that two Lakeville restaurant owners face charges related to failing to pay sales tax.The Dakota County Attorney's Office charged Linxiong Li and Wenzi Zeng with four felony counts each for assisting in the filing of fraudulent sales tax returns. Li faces four additional counts of willfully failing to pay sales tax.The complaint says that Li and Zeng own the restaurant together, and the couple used their payment system to suppress sales figures, removing items from checks or altering the price of items after transactions finished.For more than three years, between May 2016 and Dec. 2019, the complaint says the couple underreported $231,000 in total sales at the restaurant and reported the incorrect numbers to their accountant, who filed their monthly sales tax returns.Li owes over $27,900 in sales tax, penalties, and interest, the Department of Revenue states.Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, if a person is convicted.
voiceofalexandria.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Mankato metro area
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Mankato-North Mankato, MN metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
bulletin-news.com
Grain Bin Accident Kills Worker in Southern Minnesota
A 36-year-old Pemberton man was killed in a grain bin accident in Steele County, Minnesota, on Thursday. According to a Crystal Valley Cooperative release, Paul Frantum, a Crystal Valley employee, was apparently loading a train in Hope when he got enveloped in a grain bin. Around 9:20 p.m., emergency responders got a call and began rescue efforts.
Faribault Daily News
Rice County, MN
500
Followers
548
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT
Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/
Comments / 0