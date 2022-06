Carmel – Police are warning drivers about a significant increase in catalytic converter thefts since 2020. Now, CBS4 is finding out why so many thieves are targeting vehicles and stealing converters. They are after the precious metals inside. In June 2017, data shows the value of rhodium was at $930 per ounce. In June 2022, rhodium was valued at more than $20,000 per ounce.

CARMEL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO