Vincennes, IN

Spotlight Shines On Summer Camps And Programs At Vincennes University

city-countyobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVINCENNES, Ind., June 16, 2022 – The Vincennes University Board of Trustees during its June 13 meeting in the Shake Learning Resource Center, heard reports from staff and faculty about the robust camps and pre-college programs VU is hosting this summer for youths from throughout Indiana. Many of whom are from...

city-countyobserver.com

city-countyobserver.com

Vincennes University Jasper Hosting Summer STEM Academies

WHAT: The Vincennes University Jasper summer STEM academies will bring youths from Southern Indiana to the Jasper campus for a free, intensive summer experience to learn about STEM career paths and college opportunities. VU Jasper is hosting a one-day camp on June 21 for rising 7th and 8th graders and...
JASPER, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Holcomb Reappoints Three USI Trustees To Board

Governor Eric Holcomb has reappointed three members of the University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees for appointments through June 30, 2026. Returning USI Trustees are Harold Calloway, John Dunn and Christine Keck, all of Evansville. Calloway had a successful 34-year career with State Farm which he retired from in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Students to Receive Free Bicycles at Ivy Tech’s Annual Public Safety Academy

Ivy Tech Community College Public Safety Academy – Annual Bicycle Giveaway Event Wednesday, June 22, 12:45-2 p.m. (Giveaway begins at 1) At Harrison High School Gymnasium. EVANSVILLE, IN – Elementary and middle school students in the 21st Century Summer Programs, along with students impacted by foster care will receive a new bicycle, helmet, and bicycle lock tomorrow, Wednesday, June 22 at Harrison High School’s gymnasium through Ivy Tech’s annual Public Safety Academy. The bicycles will be awarded to students, selected by their camp leaders, who demonstrate good attendance, good behavior, and a good attitude while participating in their programs.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

University of Evansville Recognized By Phi Theta Kappa For Exemplary Transfer-Friendliness

EVANSVILLE, IN (06/20/2022) The University of Evansville (UE) was recently named to the 2022 Transfer Honor Roll by Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) for its commitment to dynamic pathways and support for transfer students. Of the 700 colleges and universities across the nation that were considered, UE was one of just 171 that made the Transfer Honor Roll.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

City County Observer Has Welcomed A New Paperboy, Joey Langerak

The City County Observer has welcomed a new paperboy, Joey Langerak! Joey started organizing and distributing newspapers for the City-County Observer this summer. His hard work and personable demeanor have made him a great addition to the paper and we hope he plans to continue working long after the new school year begins.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Lilly Plans Hundreds Of New Indiana Jobs

These sites, which Lilly has proposed to be in Lebanon, Indiana, will increase its manufacturing capacity for active ingredients and new therapeutic treatments. “For nearly 150 years, Lilly’s operations in Indiana and our continued commitments in the state have enabled us to develop and deliver innovative and life-changing medicines for patients,” said Lilly CEO and chair Dave Ricks. He was joined by Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers at the Statehouse announcement late last month.
LEBANON, IN
WTHR

Ball State student crowned Miss Indiana 2022

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A Ball State student and southern Indiana native will represent the Hoosier state at this year's Miss America pageant. Miss Southern Heartland Elizabeth Hallal was crowned Miss Indiana in Zionsville on Saturday, earning her $11,000 in scholarships and the chance to compete for the title of Miss America on Dec. 17.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Meet 10 Sets of Indiana Siblings in Foster Care Who Share One Wish in Common – To Be Adopted Together

Back in March of 2022, I wrote about Leland and Owen. They are two brothers in foster care right here in Indiana, and they just want to be adopted together. It's been a few months so I thought I would see if they had been adopted yet. I know the process takes time, but they are still listed on Indiana's Waiting Children list. Then I noticed several other sets of siblings that want to be adopted into loving families together.
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Vincennes PD Announces Awards & Promotions

Last Wednesday, the Vincennes Police Department Merit Board held its monthly meeting at City Hall. During the meeting, several officers with VPD were promoted and four other officers received various awards. The VPD Merit Board awarded Rookie Officer Dustin Williams with a Life-Saving award. Officer Williams responded to a cardiac...
VINCENNES, IN
city-countyobserver.com

TRI-STATE FOOD BANK CELEBRATES ITS 40TH ANNIVERSARY

Evansville, IN – June 20, 2022 – June 24th, 2022 will mark Tri-State Food Bank’s 40th year of providing food for our Tri-State neighbors in need. In recognition of this milestone, they will be hosting a 40th Anniversary Celebration this Friday, June 24th from 11:30am – 3:00pm CST at Tri-State Food Bank, located at 2504 Lynch Road in Evansville. The event is free and open to the public. The day of festivities will include tours of their new facility, as well as short presentations by several distinguished guest speakers, including the Reverend Phil Hoy, who was the Executive Director of the food bank from 1987 through 2000. The speaker presentations and press conference will run from 1:00-1:30pm, during which Tri-State Food Bank will be making a special announcement. Lunch will be provided by Frank Jr’s Barbeque while supplies last, starting at 11:30am. Guests are to RSVP at development@tristatefoodbank.org or by calling 812-303-3595. (See invitation below for additional information.)
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Juneteenth: Terre Haute celebrates significant figures

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens celebrated Juneteenth at the Vigo County Historical Society and Museum on Sunday for a performance and tour celebrating the lives of seven historical figures with connections to Terre Haute. Dr. Crystal Reynolds wrote a historical production that was performed by seven local people, celebrating the lives of Frederick Douglass, George […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WANE-TV

Report: Indiana among least patriotic states in America

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana has ranked near the bottom of a list of the most patriotic states in America. Personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Most Patriotic States in America, and Indiana ranked No. 44 out of the 50 U.S. states. The Hoosier state ranked 40th in civic engagement, and 35th in military engagement, leading to a total score of 34.43, according to WalletHub.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Churchill Downs breaks ground on Terre Haute casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Shovel met dirt Tuesday morning on the east side of Terre Haute as Churchill Downs broke ground on the Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. Newly named General Manager for the property Mike Rich said the opportunity will provide a hospitality and tourism destination for the region. “This is going […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County food inspections for June 13 to June 17

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for June 13 to June 17. Anthony Square Congregate Living, 400 College Ave. – (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found several items in cooler that exceed the 7 day hold time. Packaged ground beef, chicken and sausage defrosting in cooler together in same pan. Bottom of pan contained juices from ground beef.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Willow Gift & Home is celebrating 10 years in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Willow Gift & Home is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and you can get in on the fun! On Saturday, June 25, 2022, Willow is celebrating the decade with snacks, discounts and special surprises for everyone! You can also visit the Willow Gift & Home website anytime by clicking here.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana father counts his blessings this Father's Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A phone call changed a life. When Marcus Edwards answered the phone last September, the match he had been waiting for had finally come. "I just broke down and cried," Edwards said. After living for the past three years with failing kidneys, the husband and father...
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Fresh produce given away Sunday in Evansville

All Saints Parish held a produce giveaway Sunday afternoon. Over 70 people showed up to grab a bag filled with fresh produce handed out by Seton Harvest. This is their 4th year hosting the giveaway. Each year from June through October, Seton Harvest and All Saints Parish gather to give...
EVANSVILLE, IN

