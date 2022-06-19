Spotlight Shines On Summer Camps And Programs At Vincennes University

Evansville, IN – June 20, 2022 – June 24th, 2022 will mark Tri-State Food Bank’s 40th year of providing food for our Tri-State neighbors in need. In recognition of this milestone, they will be hosting a 40th Anniversary Celebration this Friday, June 24th from 11:30am – 3:00pm CST at Tri-State Food Bank, located at 2504 Lynch Road in Evansville. The event is free and open to the public. The day of festivities will include tours of their new facility, as well as short presentations by several distinguished guest speakers, including the Reverend Phil Hoy, who was the Executive Director of the food bank from 1987 through 2000. The speaker presentations and press conference will run from 1:00-1:30pm, during which Tri-State Food Bank will be making a special announcement. Lunch will be provided by Frank Jr’s Barbeque while supplies last, starting at 11:30am. Guests are to RSVP at development@tristatefoodbank.org or by calling 812-303-3595. (See invitation below for additional information.)

