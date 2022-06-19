ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

Call For Artists – Epicure, RiverArts’ August Exhibit

By Spy Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpicure: 1. “One with sensitive and discriminating tastes especially in food or wine.” 2. archaic : “One devoted to sensual pleasure and luxurious living.” (Merriam-Webster) What gives you pleasure? A glass of Chateau Lafite Rothschild?A garden of peonies, a silky...

House of the Week: Still Pond Runs Deep

This is my second visit to the rural crossroads community of Still Pond. Once again, I drove through its charming main street lined with houses dating from the early 19th century to the 1930’s in architectural styles ranging from Colonial Revival, Craftsman and Victorian, as well as vernacular forms such as American National Folk. My first visit inspired further research and I learned that not only is Still Pond an excellent example of the historical development of Kent County’s rural communities of the Upper Eastern Shore, but this small community was also the first in Maryland to give women the right to vote! Two main roads define the Historic District, Still Pond Rd and Old Still Pond Rd. Today’s feature is located on Still Pond Rd, whose streetscape is a row of houses on either side that back up to farmland.
STILL POND, MD
Chestertown Jazz Festival 2022

The Chestertown Jazz Festival committee announced today that the 26th Chestertown Jazz Festival will be held September 8 -10, 2022, with the theme, “The Many Moods of New Orleans Music.”. The musical group Zydeco-a-Go-Go from Philadelphia, PA will kick off the three-day event at The Mainstay in Rock Hall...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
United Way Elects New Board Members

United Way of Kent County has announced the addition of new Board members for 2022-2023. Bob Altieri is President and CEO of Chesapeake Bank and Trust He has been a banking executive for over 35 years banking experience. Most recently he was the Chief Operating Officer for Baltimore Community Lending, LLC, a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) lending to minority businesses and developers in Baltimore City.
KENT COUNTY, MD
UM SRH and Talbot DES Honor Gary Jones for More Than 50 Years of Service to Community

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) and Talbot County Department of Emergency Services (DES) honored the late Gary Jones, former Director for the Heart and Vascular Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton, for his more than 50 years of service and advancements to advanced life support and cardiovascular services with a small event with family, colleagues and community members earlier this month.
EASTON, MD

