ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer randomly slugged in retail store — but ‘doing fine’

By Sam Raskin
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFcwz_0gFW9KvG00

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was slugged Saturday by an unknown man at a retail and entertainment venue, police revealed.

“Earlier this evening, while at Fourth Street Live, Mayor Fischer was punched by an individual,” the Louisville Metro Police Department said on Facebook . “The Mayor is doing fine.”

The police department posted photos of the suspect on its Facebook and Twitter pages late Saturday, while encouraging people with information about the blow to call an anonymous tip line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o87pk_0gFW9KvG00
The man suspected of punching Mayor Greg Fischer.
Louisville Metro Police Departme
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XrfLp_0gFW9KvG00
It’s unclear from authorities and reports what led up to the assault.
Louisville Metro Police Departme

The assault took place at Fourth Street Live — a Downtown Louisville complex with a food court, restaurants and bars.

It’s unclear from authorities and reports what led up to the Democratic mayor of Kentucky’s largest city being assaulted, and if it was a targeted attack or a random one.

Craig Greenberg — a mayoral candidate who is vying to replace Fischer after he is term-limited at the end of this year — urged the perpetrator to surrender himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YAmUT_0gFW9KvG00
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was slugged Saturday by an unknown man.
Louisville Metro Police Departme

“Tonight my thoughts are with the Mayor and his family. Whoever is responsible for this assault needs to turn themselves in,” he said on Twitter . “We cannot solve our disagreements with violence.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Fischer
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy