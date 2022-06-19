ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finalists for MCCCD provost take questions at public forum in Tempe

 3 days ago

The Maricopa County Community College District has selected three finalists after a nationwide search for the district’s next executive vice chancellor and provost and will conduct public forums with the candidates Monday, June 20, in Tempe.

"The search committee, comprised of college, student and community representatives, has conducted a thorough screening and preliminary interviews with applicants in order to identify those best suited for long-term success in the role," according to a MCCCD statement.

Public forums with finalists will take place  from 1:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday, June 20,  in the Conference Center, Rio Salado College, 2323 W. 14th St., Tempe.

The forums are open to the public.

The finalists are:

Jennifer I. Berne, provost for Oakland Community College, a five-campus, comprehensive community college in southeast Michigan.

Shouan Pan, chancellor of Seattle Colleges, a three-college district.

Lester Edgardo Sandres Rápalo, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Bronx Community College, City University of New York.

Each forum allows the audience to ask questions and provide feedback that goes to the chancellor for further consideration "as a part of a comprehensive and inclusive evaluation of each candidate," district officials stated in a release.

The links to access the live-streamed events will be published on the EVC/Provost Executive Search webpage and accessible from the Maricopa Community Colleges homepage .

Learn more about each candidate and the forum schedule by visiting the EVC/Provost Executive Search website.

