ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

Hampton University's 'Emancipation Oak' serves as living witness to history

By Barbara Ciara
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3npkQE_0gFW9HH500

HAMPTON, Va. - A living witness to history resides on the Hampton University campus — the Emancipation Oak.

The majestic oak is reported to be approximately 309 years old, and in its current state will likely serve as a silent witness to history for many years to come.

Monday, June 20th is Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of the last enslaved people to get the word in Texas of their freedom in the Confederate states in 1865. But free and enslaved Black people in this region of Virginia were among the first to learn of the Emancipation Proclamation two years earlier under the Emancipation Oak.

Hampton University History Professor Robert Watson says, “That’s where the first reading of the Emancipation Proclamation took place in the South, but it all centers around the oak tree.”

Watson says while the document, written and signed by President Abraham Lincoln, is celebrated, he also notes there was a political purpose in its intent. “The one thing historians are clear about now, is that it was issued as an act of military necessity and not as an act of humanitarian concern,” Watson said.

That said, the Hampton University Museum has one of the pens President Lincoln used to sign the document.

“It’s an honor to have it here,” Watson said.

For most folks in Hampton Roads, it’s a day trip to see the Emancipation Oak near Hampton University’s campus, and worth the visit if you are a student of history.

Now, 156 years later, the words of freedom that were read under the tree are now celebrated on Juneteenth, an official federal holiday.

Comments / 2

Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Sylvan Learning Center of Newport News Is Moving To Village Square at Kiln Creek

YORK-Sylvan Learning Center of Newport News is moving its location of nearly 32 years from City Center at Oyster Point to the Village Square at Kiln Creek shopping center this month near the border of Newport News and York County and renaming itself Sylvan Learning of Newport News-Yorktown. Sylvan will occupy the space that was last leased by Heaven & Earth Christian bookstore adjacent to Uno’s. The learning center is slated to officially open its doors to the new location by June 30.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Living Witness#Education#College#Hampton University S#The Emancipation Oak#Confederate#Hampton University
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Hampton University, Hampton, VA, linebacker KeShaun Moore was among 15 collegiate athletes to be signed to the World Wrestling Entertainment’s NIL program – “Next In Line.”. As stated in an article, the NIL program serves to “recruit and develop potential future Superstars, and further enhances WWE’s talent...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Ex-Hampton police chief Sult named chief in NC

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Terry Sult, who retired as Hampton’s police chief in April 2021, has been named chief of police in Cary, North Carolina, after serving several months as interim chief. Sult retired from Hampton in April 2021 after five decades of law enforcement experience and serving...
HAMPTON, VA
princessanneindy.com

Remarks by Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer on the third anniversary of 5/31

Ed. — This is adapted from Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer’s remarks Tuesday, May 31, during a ceremony for the three-year anniversary of the Friday, May 31, 2019, mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. The remarks pick up following a moment of silence for victims and their loved ones from the mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas. This originally ran in print in the Sunday, June 5, edition of The Independent News.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Franklin, VA

Go to the head of Blackwater River, and you’ll find the quiet city of Franklin, Virginia. It was initially incorporated as a town in 1876 before developing into a city in 1961. The city of Franklin began as a transportation hub for the surrounding countryside. It even served as...
FRANKLIN, VA
13News Now

Hampton University uses trained dogs to remove Canada Geese from campus

HAMPTON, Va. — A small wildlife business is helping Hampton University fight a 40-year battle with a certain nuisance: Canada Geese. The business, Flyaway Geese, uses working Border Collies to "humanely convince" geese to leave the college campus. According to Flyaway Geese, before they were contracted by the university...
Virginia Business

Amtrak to boost service in Norfolk, Roanoke, Newport News

Amtrak will add a third daily departure from Norfolk and a second daily departure from Roanoke on its Northeast Regional route, while also bolstering train service in Newport News, all beginning July 11. The train already departs from Norfolk early in the morning and mid-morning, so the third departure will...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy