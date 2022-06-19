ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dealer Invoice’: Is It Really the Price Dealerships Pay For Vehicles?

By Thom Taylor
 3 days ago
Find out what "dealer invoice" really is, and why it isn't what the dealer paid for the vehicle you're looking at. The post ‘Dealer Invoice’: Is It Really the Price Dealerships Pay For Vehicles? appeared first on...

Comments

Puglover
3d ago

Dealer invoice is not the price dealers pay. They get an incentive for selling the vehicle as well. If they paid the dealer invoice price they could not sell vehicles on sale at their cost!

frank mole
3d ago

The sale is augmented by dealer holdback which is a price that manufacturers pay the dealer when cart is sold. it is typically between 600 and 3009 dollars depending on vehicle. Dealers also make money on financing, service, parts and trade in vehicles.

goober
3d ago

Lol car dealerships are the only place where people can go into and demand to see what they own the item for and negotiate. You don’t do it for tvs, cell phones, home appliances, mattresses etc etc etc. Profit is not a bad word.

