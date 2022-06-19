Framingham State Advertising for Vice President For Diversity, Inclusion, & Community Engagement
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University is advertising for exceptional leader to be the next Vice President for Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement (DICE). Reporting directly to newly-appointed President Nancy Niemi, the Vice President for DICE is a member of University’s executive staff and cabinet. Current Framingham State President Javier Cevallos will...framinghamsource.com
Comments / 0