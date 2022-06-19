Framingham State Advertising for Vice President For Diversity, Inclusion, & Community Engagement

1 Today is the 180th day of school for students in grades K-8 in the Framingham Public Schools. Today is a half day and no lunch will be served! Enjoy the summer!!. 2. Today is the opening of the Framingham Farmers’ Market. The market is still at the Framingham Centre Common but there are new hours from 3 to 7 p.m. and with new management. Click here to learn more.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO