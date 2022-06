Yesterday (June 21) players were unable to find matches in Fall Guys due to server issues caused by the multiplatform free to play relaunch of the battle royale game. The issues were acknowledged via a true to form Fall Guys tweet from developer Mediatonic, in which it said, “I baked us a cake, but I dropped it on the servers and now I am cleaning up the frosting from the computery bits”. The company reassured players that it “will bake us a new cake though,” which is perhaps not an accurate calculation of estimated down time, but as time went on it seemed more fans of the platform battle royale were able to enter games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO