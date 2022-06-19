ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, NH

72-foot yacht goes up in flames in the Piscataqua River

wgan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Castle (WGME) — A 72-foot yacht went up in flames in the Piscataqua River in...

wgan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Marginal Way in Portland closed for 4 weeks

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Marginal Way, north of Franklin Street in Portland, is set to close on Wednesday for four weeks. Crews will continue their Back Cove Sewer Separation Project, which includes work at the intersection of Franklin Street to a connecting point at Diamond Street. Signs will be posted in...
PORTLAND, ME
WCAX

Hiker dies following snowy rescue on Presidential Ridge

GORHAM, N.H. (WCAX) - A hiker has died following a weekend rescue in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. New Hampshire Fish and Game says Xi Chen, 53, was attempting a Presidential Ridge traverse Saturday when the weather Saturday deteriorated to winter-like conditions. The Andover, Massachusetts man was rescued Saturday night. Rescuers carried Chen over a mile up to the summit of Mt. Washington, where he was placed on a truck and driven down the mountain’s auto road, to a hospital in Berlin. Officials say life-saving efforts were attempted for several hours but that Chen suffered from severe hypothermia and was unable to be revived.
ACCIDENTS
CNHI

Fire breaks out at home in West Newbury

WEST NEWBURY — Firefighters from numerous communities battled a four-alarm house fire Saturday night. Crews responded to 17 Brown Lane shortly before 7 p.m. after receiving a report there was a fire in a garage attached to the home, according to Chief Michael Dwyer of the West Newbury Fire Department.
WEST NEWBURY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Castle, NH
State
New Hampshire State
country1025.com

ICYMI: Here Are The Spectacular Winning Hampton Beach Sand Sculptures

Weekends are busy in the summer, so if you missed seeing the winners of the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpture contest, it’s certainly understandable. We are here for you, not to worry. The artistry is just spectacular. I can’t even manage a simple bucket sand castle. So, I’m in awe of these artists and the work and dedication that goes into even competing in the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic.
HAMPTON, NH
NECN

Hiker Pulled from NH Trail Dies from Injuries

Authorities in New Hampshire announced that a hiker who'd been pulled from a trail in the state over the weekend has died from his injuries. Xi Chen, 53, of Andover, Mass. was initially pulled from the Gulfside Trail on Saturday near Mt. Clay while attempting a "Presidential Traverse" through the Presidential Range of the White Mountains, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. According to WMUR in New Hampshire, Chen was found in an unresponsive and hypothermic state.
ANDOVER, MA
wgan.com

Portland man drowns after raft flips on East Outlet of Moosehead Lake

The Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife says a 40-year-old Portland man drowned after his fishing raft overturned on the East Outlet of Moosehead Lake. The department announced the death of Truc Huynh on Sunday. Officials say Huynh was fishing with a friend Saturday on the East Outlet, which...
PORTLAND, ME
Kool AM

Maine Man Dies While Fishing On The Kennebec River

A Portland man is dead following a Saturday afternoon accident on the Kennebec River. According to WABI TV, 40 year old Truc Huynh and a friend were fishing on the Kennebec River near Sapling Township. The TV station reports that the raft they were on hit a rough patch and...
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piscataqua River#Yacht#In Flames#Good Samaritan#Accident
WMUR.com

Search for possible missing kiteboarder near Rye coast called off as false alarm

RYE, N.H. — After a long search for a potential person in distress in the water off a beach in Rye, an official tells News 9 they've found no one in the waves. The search started when the head lifeguard at the beach said he thought he saw a kiteboarder struggling with the wind in the distance and appeared to be in distress.
RYE, NH
Q97.9

An ATV Rider is Being a Jerk, Doing Burnouts in Acton and Endangering Others

Sometimes people with toys like to play with them in ways they shouldn't and the York County Sheriff's Office has a prime example of that. On Saturday, June 18, someone on an ATV was seen by a Sheriff's Deputy doing burnouts on Route 109 in front of Tails Saloon in Acton. The Deputy went after the ATV rider as they went up Route 109 and when the rider caught a look at the cruiser coming after them, they made a break for it and quickly turned down Goose Pond Road to West Shore Drive. The deputy stopped pursuit at that point, but that didn't stop this jerk.
ACTON, ME
WPFO

Westbrook man killed in motorcycle crash with mailbox in Limington

LIMINGTON (WGME) – A deadly motorcycle crash is now under investigation in York County. The crash happened late Monday afternoon on Sokokis Avenue in Limington. Sheriff deputies say 63-year-old Philip MacKerron of Westbrook was riding the motorcycle when he hit a mailbox. MacKerron died at the hospital. Deputies say...
LIMINGTON, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMTW

Section of Route 1 in Scarborough is closed after crash

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Crews are working to replace a utility pole Monday morning on a section of Route 1, after being damaged due to a car crash. Route 1 between Gorham Road and Hannaford Drive is expected to remain closed for part of the morning, officials anticipate the route to reopen around 10 a.m.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
nhmagazine.com

Exploring the Town of Rye

Rye makes the most of its half of New Hampshire’s famously short coastline with a string of sandy beaches. They begin at its border with North Hampton, where the long crescent of Bass Beach is followed by the wide sands and high surf of Jenness State Beach. Farther north,...
RYE, NH
wabi.tv

Missing children found safe in Maine, police say

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Update: The children who were the subject of an amber alert Friday were found safe in South Portland Friday morning, Somersworth, New Hampshire Police announced. Police initially said the children and mother were found at a hotel in South Portland, but South Portland Police say they were found in a car parked behind the Buffalo Wild Wings on Western Avenue.
WGME

Maine Goodwill stores stop accepting donations

All Maine Goodwill stores will not be accepting any donations through July 5. Goodwill stores in Portsmouth and Somersworth, New Hampshire will also be closed to donations through July 5. Goodwill Northern New England says they are experiencing supply and staff shortages. “We hope to open back to donations sooner...
SOMERSWORTH, NH
CBS Boston

Hit-and-run death of woman at Acadia Park investigated

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Police are investigating the hit-and-run death of a Maine woman at Acadia National Park.Nicole Mokeme, 35, of South Portland, was struck on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center between late Saturday and early Sunday, state police said Monday in a news release.The vehicle is described as a 2016, black BMW X3 SUV with Maine license plates. There may be damage to the underside of the vehicle.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor woman dies in New Hampshire motorcycle crash

OSSIPEE, New Hampshire (WABI) - A Maine woman died in a motorcycle crash in New Hampshire Thursday. Officials say 47-year-old Marcy Whipple of Bangor was killed after crashing into a telephone pole in Ossipee. Police said Whipple was wearing a helmet and was riding with a group of 13 motorcycles.
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy