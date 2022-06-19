72-foot yacht goes up in flames in the Piscataqua River

Sometimes people with toys like to play with them in ways they shouldn't and the York County Sheriff's Office has a prime example of that. On Saturday, June 18, someone on an ATV was seen by a Sheriff's Deputy doing burnouts on Route 109 in front of Tails Saloon in Acton. The Deputy went after the ATV rider as they went up Route 109 and when the rider caught a look at the cruiser coming after them, they made a break for it and quickly turned down Goose Pond Road to West Shore Drive. The deputy stopped pursuit at that point, but that didn't stop this jerk.

