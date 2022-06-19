ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival coming to a close Sunday

By Aaron Cantrell
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwF9C_0gFW7aLq00

Thousands will come together once again for the final night of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

The main headliners taking the stage on Sunday are Roddy Rich, Machine Gun Kelly and the legendary Stevie Nicks.

It was Thursday when the city of Manchester welcomed more than 40,000 music fans.

For a lot of fans , it was a special moment especially after the festival was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic and last year because of flooding.

This year the challenge was the heat. The festival did provide cooling and hydration stations for guests.

Also, the locals of Manchester tell NewsChannel 5 they were ready to welcome the guests with open arms.

T-DOT has been working closely with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Manchester Police Department to keep traffic moving on I-24 and will be doing the same once festival goers head home.

All construction-related lane closures on I-24 near the festival are on pause until 7 p.m. on Monday.

