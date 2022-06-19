YWP: Warrior Woman

Young Writers Project, an independent nonprofit based in Burlington, engages young people to write and use digital media to express themselves with clarity and power, and to gain confidence and skills for school, the workplace and life.

“Metamorphosis,” by Abrie Howe, 17, of Stowe.

“I am woman, hear me roar,” Australian musician Helen Reddy sang in 1971. It’s a powerful message that’s still seen on the posters of women championing their rights outside of state buildings today, and one echoed by Milton poet Maria Beaulieu. Drawing on the feminist chutzpah of her unnamed idols, this week’s featured writer stomps her feet and announces her new, fiery fortitude to the world.

Warrior woman

By Maria Beaulieu, 17, of Milton

A warrior-princess

with golden armor

and an aluminum core

told me to keep my anger.



Let it boil and let it rise

until the steam hits your tongue,

and when they chime how you’re too young,

breathe fire from your soul.



Let your words be the embers

fallen at their feet.

Don’t let your tears put out heat —

watch it burn slowly.



Warrior, goddess, princess, queen,

with armor that’s both palpable and strong,

teaches me how my anger is passion

and my directness is professional.

Shows me that saying no is not being disagreeable,

just as crying is not weak or womanly,

but human.



These lessons I know to be true,

if they are the only facts that I’ll ever know.

Because warrior, goddess, princess, queen,

is what I see

in tide pools on sunny days,

and when her gaze meets mine,

mouth in a straight line — not smiling to appease the masses —

my own reflection floods the frame.

