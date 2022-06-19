ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

CSPD investigating 11th deadly motorcycle crash this year

By Patrick Nelson
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
Colorado Springs Police Department crash investigators say a motorcycle rider was killed after hitting a truck near the intersection of Nevada and Espanola Saturday night.

Investigators say witnesses reported seeing the motorcylce being driven at a high rate of speed and without exterior lights just before the crash happened.

CSPD reports this is the 11th deadly motorcycle crash in the city this year.
