The Red Sox refuse to spend on their own players, and now they're going to shell out $300 million for Aaron Judge? Help me understand how that makes any sense. ESPN floated the possibility on Wednesday, listing the Red Sox among seven suitors for the superstar Yankees slugger, who failed to agree to a contract extension this spring and has seemed determined to make the Bombers regret it every day since with free agency beckoning in the fall.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO