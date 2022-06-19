ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Teen injured after being shot in Round Rock neighborhood

By Julianna Russ
 3 days ago

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – A teenager was injured after being shot Saturday night, according to the Round Rock Police Department.

RRPD said the shooting occurred at approximately 7:35 p.m. in the 1700 block of Onion Creek Village Drive.

First responders provide aid, and the teen was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Round Rock police said there was no indication of a threat to the public, and the investigation is ongoing.

