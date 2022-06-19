ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Hopefully we can kick on again – Freddie Steward wants more from Leicester

By Andrew Baldock
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xqPnY_0gFW576Y00

Freddie Steward wants Leicester to use their Gallagher Premiership title triumph as a springboard for future success.

The Tigers completed one of English rugby’s most memorable revivals by being crowned champions after twice flirting with relegation.

Only Newcastle finished below them in 2019, then two years ago Leicester avoided the drop because Saracens were relegated as punishment for repeated salary cap breaches.

But they ended a nine-year wait to secure Premiership silverware by toppling Saracens 15-12 at Twickenham courtesy of Freddie Burns’ drop-goal 20 seconds from time.

While Leicester plummeted down the league table, Saracens, Exeter, Northampton and Harlequins all surged past them to land titles that the Tigers used to win on a regular basis.

Under head coach Steve Borthwick, though, they have reached the summit once more after a season when they were top of the table throughout and had an unbeaten Premiership home record.

“The improvement we’ve seen over the last year is really encouraging, and hopefully we can kick on again from here,” Leicester and England full-back Steward said.

I can't wait to rip in next season and hopefully do it all again

Leicester full-back Freddie Steward

“I know we’ve won the Premiership, but we are always looking to improve and add to our game.

“I can’t wait to rip in next season and hopefully do it all again.

“It is so surreal. The journey we’ve been on in the last year, and to be stood here now as Premiership champions is beyond belief, really.

“We have just taken it game by game and given everything for each other.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j2Rxq_0gFW576Y00

The final five minutes of a pulsating final summed up Leicester’s spirit, as they prevailed after centre Matt Scott had been sin-binned and Owen Farrell kicked a penalty to tie things up and seemingly send the final hurtling towards extra-time.

“It was the theme of the season, really, where we are under the pump and we dig in and fight for each other,” Steward added.

“Those last five minutes encapsulated it – the fight, the belief – and we did it. We came together, and that is testament to the culture we have built at Leicester.

“Freddie is the best drop-kicker in the world! It was like slow motion. I don’t know what he did, but it went over and that’s all that matters.

“He has been such a big part of the club, and the fact he came on and did that shows what a huge squad effort it has been. To be around the boys and be with each other is just special.”

Steward’s spectacular rugby journey over the past 12 months will now continue with him set to be named in Eddie Jones’ England squad on Monday for a three-Test Australia tour next month.

As he headed for an evening of celebration, 21-year-old Steward said: “I am just going to enjoy the moment.

“You never know when it is going to be your last, so I am just going to take it in and enjoy myself. I am really excited for the next month.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones is ‘the ultimate professional’ – Adam Beard

Adam Beard has described his second-row colleague Alun Wyn Jones as “the ultimate professional” ahead of Wales’ South Africa tour.Jones has made a world record 162 Test match appearances for Wales and the British and Irish Lions.A shoulder injury and two operations hampered him this season, though, and he has only featured once for Wales since late October.He won his 150th Wales cap in a shock Guinness Six Nations home defeat against Italy three months ago, being selected ahead of an in-form Will Rowlands.Jones, who will be 37 in September, made his Test debut 16 years ago and was skipper...
RUGBY
The Independent

On this day in 2013: England suffer Champions Trophy final defeat to India

England lost the ICC Champions Trophy final following a five-run defeat to India at Edgbaston, on this day in 2013.The final was an opportunity for England to win their first global one-day title but they suffered a huge batting collapse in the rain-affected one-day game which effectively turned the clash into a T20.India batted first and had set the hosts a below-average 130 to win after they scored 129 for seven from their 20 overs.Virat Kohli top-scored with 43 from 34 balls and tournament-leading runscorer Shikhar Dhawan contributed with 31 from 24.England fell just short in their reply after they...
SPORTS
The Independent

I definitely felt the pressure – Jill Scott relieved to make England Euros squad

Jill Scott has described waiting for England’s squad announcement for next month’s home European Championship as “probably one of the worst days of my life”.Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman named her final 23-player squad last week and Scott, behind only Fara Williams as England’s most capped women’s player, feared she would not make the cut.But the 35-year-old will appear at her 10th major tournament for her country at Euro 2022 and could make her 157th international appearance when the Lionesses take on the Netherlands in Friday’s friendly at Elland Road.Scott said: “I think it was more about being relieved last...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

709K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy