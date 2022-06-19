Most Americans Don't Want Biden or Trump to Run Again: Poll
Joe Biden and Donald Trump have seen their support for another presidential run fall, according to a new YouGov...www.newsweek.com
We need strong leadership in the GOP and the governor's from Fla,and Texas are a good choice. They will beat who ever the Democrats put up.
if America wasn't rigged tulsi and DeSantis would run against each other. Trump is the best foreign policy guy by far. we need someone to give us international respect back. Trump will get leaders listening and they fear him.
Not true….. Trump has way to much support. Florida Governor will follow after Trump serves the 2nd term he already won.
Comments / 135