ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Most Americans Don't Want Biden or Trump to Run Again: Poll

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joe Biden and Donald Trump have seen their support for another presidential run fall, according to a new YouGov...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 135

who cares
3d ago

We need strong leadership in the GOP and the governor's from Fla,and Texas are a good choice. They will beat who ever the Democrats put up.

Reply(8)
25
race matters?!?
2d ago

if America wasn't rigged tulsi and DeSantis would run against each other. Trump is the best foreign policy guy by far. we need someone to give us international respect back. Trump will get leaders listening and they fear him.

Reply(4)
14
Chris Jensen
2d ago

Not true….. Trump has way to much support. Florida Governor will follow after Trump serves the 2nd term he already won.

Reply(1)
22
Related
CNN

He's advised 4 different presidents. Hear what he thinks of Biden

David Gergen, who has worked in the White House for four different presidents, explains to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria where President Biden’s administration has gone wrong, and why he’s concerned about a possible rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump.
POTUS
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
ETOnline.com

First Lady Jill Biden Shares Lessons From Her Divorce and How She Fights With Joe Biden

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is getting candid about her marriage to Joe Biden, what she's learned from her divorce, and more. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Dr. Biden, who covers the magazine's June/July Freedom Issue -- the publication's first cover featuring a first lady in its 155-year history -- shared how her past has informed her future and the funny way she fights with the President.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fox News

Biden 'running for re-election' in 2024, White House says

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that President Biden is indeed running for reelection in 2024. During the daily White House press briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jean-Pierre whether Biden would run, amid concerns by Democratic strategists about the president’s age, which will be 82 at the start of his second term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden polls his worst yet — and headed lower

There is finally an answer to the question of how much lower can President Joe Biden’s approval rating go. Earlier today, the RealClearPolitics average of the polls it studies fell to 39%, “the lowest of his presidency.”. Rasmussen put his disapproval rating at 59% today, 1 percentage point...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
98K+
Post
872M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy