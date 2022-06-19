ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netherlands win toss, bat first against England in 2nd ODI

 3 days ago

The Netherlands won the toss and chose to bat first against England in the rain-affected second one-day international at Amstelveen outside Amsterdam on Sunday.

The match has been reduced to 41 overs per side because of overnight rain that led to a delayed start due to a wet outfield.

England won the first match of the three-game series by 232 runs on Friday after hitting a world-record 498-4 .

The tourists made one change for the 2nd ODI, bringing in Brydon Carse for left-arm pacer Sam Curran. Opening batter Jason Roy will make his 100th appearance in ODIs.

The Netherlands made three changes, with Scott Edwards leading the team in place of regular captain Pieter Seelaar, who is left out. Tim Pringle makes his debut.

Teams

The Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (captain), Teja Nidamanuru, Tom Cooper, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Vivian Kingma, Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt.

England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan (captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

San Diego, CA
