Guide for attending the MLB All-Star game and related events in L.A.

By Sarah Valenzuela
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Dodgers fans wave souvenir towels during the 2017 World Series. Dodger Stadium will host the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on July 19. (Allen Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Let’s try this again.

The MLB All-Star game will return to Dodger Stadium in July — the first time since 1980.

Los Angeles was supposed to play the humble host of the Midsummer Classic in 2020. Then the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shut down baseball for nearly four months and canceled the event for the season.

That’s all in the past now.

In one month, all of Major League Baseball and its fans will affix their attention to the City of Angels.

Of course, all the stops are being pulled out for the fun to be had both on the big day and for events leading up to it.

If you live nearby, you probably already entertained the idea of trying to participate in some of the events — three of which are free and open to the public — or are still weighing your odds of making it to the All-Star game itself.

We’ve got you covered.

Here are all the answers to the questions you might have about partaking in some of the action.

How many events are there and when are they?

There are 10 unique events scheduled from Friday, July 15, to Tuesday, July 19. Former players Roberto Clemente Jr., Juan Marichal, Manny Mota, Fernando Valenzuela, Al Downing, Lisa Fernandez, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., Fergie Jenkins and Bill Russell are among the former players scheduled to attend events.

What are the free events?

The Santa Monica Pier was closed during the pandemic but is open for business now and will be the site of MLB All-Star week activities. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

July 15 to July 17 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.): Capital One All-Star Oceanfront at Santa Monica beach and on the pier. There will be yoga classes and youth baseball and softball instructional activities on the beach south of the pier. A baseball-themed carnival will be on the pier, with batting and pitching cages, interactive games and promotions, and more. There’s also a beach cleanup being organized for anyone who wants to provide community service.

July 16 and 17 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and July 18 and 19 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.): Capital One Play Ball Park — outside the Los Angeles Convention Center. There will be favorite mascots and more games outside. The events inside the convention center run an admission fee of $15 for college students and military members, $19 for senior citizens, $30 for children ages 2 to 12 and $35 for everyone else. You can take photos with and get autographs from MLB legends, the names of which will be released later this week.

July 17 (4 p.m.): 2022 MLB draft at Xbox Plaza at L.A. Live. Fans are welcome to watch as names are called on Day 1 of the draft.

July 19 (11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.): 2022 All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Mastercard at Xbox Plaza at L.A. Live. Fans are welcome to see this year’s All-Stars dressed to the nines to walk the red carpet before the game later in the afternoon.

What happened to Fan Fest?

Technically the free events, and paid events at the Santa Monica and the convention center, are the equivalent. It was rebranded as "Play Ball Park" by MLB in 2019. There’s just no designated event called “Fan Fest.”

What about the other paid events?

In addition to the indoor portion of the Capital One Play Ball Park, there’s:

On Saturday (July 16) at Dodger Stadium, the schedule includes the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at 4 p.m., the MGM Rewards Celebrity Softball Game at 7:15 p.m., followed by the MGM Rewards Extra Innings Concert with Becky G later that night. The Futures teams will be managed by former Dodgers Mike Scioscia and Jimmy Rollins. The cheapest tickets, at the top decks, which cover all three events, are $25, as of Friday.

A giant American flag covers the field at Dodger Stadium before the start of the home opener against the Cincinnati Reds. The stadium will play host to the 2022 All-Star game on July 19. (Jack Harris / Los Angeles Times)

After that, prepare to break the bank.

The ticket for the Gatorade All-Star Workout Day (Monday, July 18, gates open at 11 a.m.) at Dodger Stadium is packaged with the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (5 p.m.). As of Friday, the cheapest ticket, at the top decks, were going for $497.

The cheapest ticket for the 92nd MLB All-Star Game (Tuesday, July 19, at 4:30 p.m.), in the Coca-Cola Pavilion and top decks were selling at $622.

Where can I get tickets for all of these events?

Links to all the verified ticket websites for All-Star week festivities can be found here .

Free events don’t require advance registration or tickets.

