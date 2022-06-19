ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarborough, ME

Retirement community showed off their art at ‘The Annual Summer Solstice Art Show’

wgan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCARBOROUGH(WGME)—The retirement community at the Piper Shores Campus got to showcase their art after two years due to the pandemic. The ‘Annual Summer Solstice Resident Art’ show took place on Sunday at The Piper Shores campus in Scarborough. This was the third time...

wgan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seacoast Current

This Award-Winning Campground in Maine is an Ocean, Forest, and Farm Retreat

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. 'Tis the camping season in warm weather, and you know outdoor lovers are rejoicing. But there's something different about Wolfe's Neck Oceanfront Camping in Freeport, Maine, and that includes adding new, cozy, pet-friendly A-frames for sleeping to their forest, sea, and farm camping adventures.
FREEPORT, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scarborough, ME
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Entertainment
Scarborough, ME
Government
country1025.com

ICYMI: Here Are The Spectacular Winning Hampton Beach Sand Sculptures

Weekends are busy in the summer, so if you missed seeing the winners of the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpture contest, it’s certainly understandable. We are here for you, not to worry. The artistry is just spectacular. I can’t even manage a simple bucket sand castle. So, I’m in awe of these artists and the work and dedication that goes into even competing in the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic.
HAMPTON, NH
Z107.3

ROAD TRIP WORTHY: The Yarmouth Clam Festival Is Back

This Maine summertime tradition since 1965, returns in 2022. After being cancelled due to Covid-19 the past two years, this 3-day party is back!. A Maine summertime tradition since 1965, returns in 2022! The 55th Yarmouth Clam Festival is the perfect road trip for a weekend of fun. It all takes place July 15th-July 17th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Community#Art Show#Summer Solstice
nhmagazine.com

Best of NH 2022 Desserts, Ice Cream Stands, Coffee & Bakeries

Originally from Atlanta, mother-daughter team Courtney and Romonia Daniel thought Dover could use a bit of Southern comfort. Specifically, in the form of baked goods. And so, A Southern Girl Bakery was born. Romonia told us back in October (see the story here) that she learned to love baking in her grandmother’s kitchen, and Courtney adds that their goal is “bringing those memories from the South, and just trying to recreate it per se, here in New England.” And, yes, no doubt the menu is full of decadent, delicious treats, from cupcakes (including booze-infused ones) and coconut pie to cobbler and double-layer cakes, but those with special dietary needs aren’t left out. They also offer a number of different baked goods that are gluten-free, “everything-free” (no nuts, dairy, eggs, tree nuts, coconut or sesame), sugar-free and vegan.
FOOD & DRINKS
WGME

Maine Goodwill stores stop accepting donations

All Maine Goodwill stores will not be accepting any donations through July 5. Goodwill stores in Portsmouth and Somersworth, New Hampshire will also be closed to donations through July 5. Goodwill Northern New England says they are experiencing supply and staff shortages. “We hope to open back to donations sooner...
SOMERSWORTH, NH
Q97.9

Do You Remember These Long Gone Maine Amusement Parks?

While Maine does have a cluster of amusement and water parks in the Portland area, the state is not really known for being a hub of parks. But, this was not always the case. Back in the day, almost every decent sized Maine city had some kind of amusement park. If they did not have their own amusement park, there was one a short journey away.
MAINE STATE
ngxchange.org

Town Manager Christine Landes resigns

To: Employees, Committee and Board Members, and Citizens of New Gloucester. The Municipal Officers regretfully announce the resignation of Town Manager Christine Landes. Her last day of employment will be August 23, 2022. Manager Landes was hired May 10, 2021 for a three-year contract. This morning she submitted her resignation...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
92 Moose

Photos of Vandalism At a Lewiston School Are Heartbreaking

Jake Langlais, Lewiston Public Schools Superintendent, told WMTW that the level of damage was 'heartbreaking'. The vandalism occurred Sunday night into Monday. According to the article, every room that was unlocked on the first floor of the school was damaged. The computer stations and art supplies scattered, desks overturned and spray paint on the walls and floors.
LEWISTON, ME
Q97.9

A Portland, Maine, Restaurant is Offering a Flight of Lobster Rolls

Under most circumstances, when you think about ordering a 'flight' of an item, it's going to be beer, wine, or some sort of alcoholic beverage. Beer flights are incredibly popular in Maine thanks to the state being home to so many incredible breweries. But standing right next to beer on the popularity list is lobster. Specifically, lobster rolls. While you can order flights of beer all across Vacationland, flights of lobster rolls just don't seem to be a thing. Or are they?
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Some of the Best Pizza in Portland is Served at Arcadia

If you are in Portland, it's safe to say that the number of places you have to choose from to grab a pizza are the number of places you have to choose from to grab a pizza. A quick search on Google maps shows 15 pizza places on Portland's peninsula alone, and that doesn't include some that aren't listed.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Marginal Way in Portland closed for 4 weeks

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Marginal Way, north of Franklin Street in Portland, is set to close on Wednesday for four weeks. Crews will continue their Back Cove Sewer Separation Project, which includes work at the intersection of Franklin Street to a connecting point at Diamond Street. Signs will be posted in...
PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Writer

Fair season starts this week in Maine

It's that time of year with fairs in New England, and the small town of Monmouth starts the fair season off this week. Monmouth is a town with a population of 4,066 and holds the Monmouth Fair to educate and entertain the public on agricultural matters. The first Monmouth fair was held in 1907.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy