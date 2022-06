All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Box Garden at Legacy Hall will host a free movie night every Wednesday through July 27. Movie-goers can enjoy food from over 20 restaurants located inside the Plano food hall and drinks from one of Legacy Hall’s bars. The Box Garden is now dog friendly, so guests can bring their furry friend to enjoy the fun too.

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO