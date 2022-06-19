ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meets in Phoenix on redistricting maps

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vst3Q_0gFW3ny700

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will conduct a special meeting at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 20, to hear a presentation and discuss the five proposed maps that will alter supervisor district lines.

Board members will also take public comment during the meeting or residents can submit comments online .

The board is required by law to redistrict following the 2020 Census because of population changes, according to the county. The new lines also will affect Special Health Care and Community College  districts.

Participating in the  meeting will be:

  • Maricopa County Board of Supervisors
  • Scott Jarrett, Maricopa County Elections Department
  • David Cantelme, Cantelme and Brown
  • Bruce Adelson,  Federal Compliance Counsulting

The meeting will be in the Board of Supervisors Auditorium, 205 W. Jefferson, Phoenix. Or watch live on the board's YouTube Channel.

Comments / 1

Related
AZFamily

Maricopa County homeowners to see 8% cut in property taxes

House Speaker Rusty Bowers reacts to bipartisan praise for his Jan. 6 testimony. Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers arrived in Phoenix Tuesday evening and talked about the political reaction to his emotional Jan. 6 committee testimony. Chandler to host public event for active shooter response protocol. Updated: 6 hours ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
Milton Oliphant

City of Phoenix, AZ: The City of #PHX is now accepting applications for those interested in serving on the Executive Committee for the City's drone program.

The City of #PHX is now accepting applications for those interested in serving on the Executive Committee for the City's drone program. Do you want to be on it? Applications are due July 8. Submit your application and read about the entire project here: https://t.co/PhCGEt7crr https://t.co/So3hLayn6m.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Maricopa, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
12news.com

Mesa Public Schools vote to spend $36M on salary raises, stipends

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Public Schools Governing Board voted Tuesday to potentially spend $36 million on salary raises and stipends for employees during the next school year. Arizona's largest school district is planning to allocate more money that could result in a 4% salary raise to its personnel.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona transportation board approves 5-year roadway construction program

PHOENIX — A five-year transportation construction program aimed to improve and expand Arizona roads was approved Friday, officials said. The 2023-2027 program, which allocates the spending of $6.7 billion over the next five years, includes funding for various highway improvement projects across the state. A $328 million project estimated...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa Public Schools could increase teacher pay by 9%

MESA, Ariz. - Teachers in Arizona's largest school district could be getting a raise. The Mesa Public Schools governing board voted on June 21 to potentially spend $12 million on salary increases. The decision isn't final, and the board will hold an official vote next month after holding a public...
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redistricting#Politics Local#The 2020 Census#Maricopa County Elections#Youtube Channel
12news.com

Red, blue, neither? You can vote in Arizona's 2022 primary elections

PHOENIX — There's a bit of confusion around whether or not a registered Independent can vote in the primary election. It's an understandable misconception. Arizona holds closed presidential primaries where only voters registered in the recognized parties — Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, and Green — can vote in those elections.
ARIZONA STATE
maricopa.gov

Board of Supervisors Cuts Property Tax Rate, Works to Blunt Inflation in Final FY 2023 Budget

Board commits to additional long-term community investments. Maricopa County supervisors are addressing the rising cost of goods and services head-on with a budget that cuts taxes and helps people pay their bills. The Board approved a final fiscal year 2023 budget which aims to blunt the impact of inflation in the nation’s fastest-growing county using every avenue possible, including hundreds of millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan funds to provide financial support and resources for individuals, families, and businesses.
MARICOPA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
chandleraz.gov

Chandler announces the implementation of drought management measures in preparation for Colorado River shortages

CHANDLER, Ariz. – The announcement of emergency actions at Lake Powell last month serves as a reminder to us all that we must continue to use water wisely and take additional steps to conserve. Due to Arizona’s priority system and the Drought Contingency Plan, the City of Chandler’s municipal water supplies were not reduced under the Tier One Shortage declared in 2022.
CHANDLER, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

As If Paul Dembow In Paradise Valley Could Get Any Weirder

Why does it seem that most things involving embattled Paradise Valley Town Councilman Paul Dembow circulate around unethic and sleaze?. Wrongly, even comically, Dembow is seeking a FOURTH term on the Town Council. That’s a man with an identity crisis. How else to explain someone wanting a 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th year on an unpaid dais in a community that has a deep bench for replacing him? Perhaps this is the primary reason Christine Labelle, a competitor of Dembow’s in the upcoming council elections, is calling for term limits. Scottsdale has them. So does Phoenix. So do most places. Why not Paradise Valley?
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
santansun.com

I-10 truckers scoff at plan to stay in one lane

It’s billed by the Department of Transportation as a way to improve safety. But the head of the Arizona Trucking Association says the move to restrict all trucks to just the right lane of Interstate 10 between Casa Grande and Phoenix is nothing short of stupid. And Anthony Bradley scoffed at the claim by ADOT that it had “coordinated’’ the plan with his organization.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa moving on massive pipeline for more water

Mesa city officials have been talking about the Central Mesa Reuse Pipeline for years, and the big infrastructure project may take a step closer to reality tomorrow, June 20, when City Council will consider selecting a contractor for the project and awarding $3 million for preconstruction services. When finished, the...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

QC parks committee progresses on new projects

It’s almost time to play ball in Queen Creek’s newest parks. The town Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee approved a new work program for the coming fiscal year and gave updates on the newest park projects at its June 14 meeting. The committee said as the town continues...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
12 News

ADOT plans to widen Highway 93, laying the groundwork for I-11 project

WICKENBURG, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning to widen a heavily traveled highway that is the most direct route from Phoenix to Las Vegas. US Route 93 is plagued by severe crashes, including one last year that nearly killed a DPS trooper. Passing motorists rescued Trooper Casey Rhinehart from his burning patrol car after he was hit by an oncoming car. Rhinehart had stopped to help a motorist who had run out of gas.
WICKENBURG, AZ
azbigmedia.com

350 acres of land in Casa Grande sells for $20 million

Arizona Land Consulting, the Valley’s leading, female-owned land consulting firm, announced today the closing of a 350-acre property in Casa Grande for $20 million. The land in Casa Grande sits near Lucid Motors, with whom Arizona Land Consulting sold two parcels of land to last month for $17.3 million.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy