Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meets in Phoenix on redistricting maps

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will conduct a special meeting at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 20, to hear a presentation and discuss the five proposed maps that will alter supervisor district lines.

Board members will also take public comment during the meeting or residents can submit comments online .

The board is required by law to redistrict following the 2020 Census because of population changes, according to the county. The new lines also will affect Special Health Care and Community College districts.

Participating in the meeting will be:

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors

Scott Jarrett, Maricopa County Elections Department

David Cantelme, Cantelme and Brown

Bruce Adelson, Federal Compliance Counsulting

The meeting will be in the Board of Supervisors Auditorium, 205 W. Jefferson, Phoenix. Or watch live on the board's YouTube Channel.