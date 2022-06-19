ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Ask Us: The wool truth about alpacas, Onewheel regulations

CNHI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: Was it a good thing that Fill-In Ask Us Guy was on duty when the question about the alpacas was answered?. A: So, yeah, Regular Ask Us Guy recently had a week-long vacation, during which he avoided answering a single question, including the “How ya doing?” from his neighbor and...

cannonfallsbeacon.com

Bear spotted crossing Highway 20

Peggy Ziemer saw an animal in a field as she and her husband drove down Highway 20 on Saturday morning heading to Cannon Falls. At first she could not make out what it was. “You could tell it wasn’t a dog,” she said. It was a bear. As...
CANNON FALLS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Is A Great Reminder To Pay Attention On All Minnesota Boat Launches

So this happened in Dakota County, but in reality, you could substitute Dakota for any number of Minnesota county names. A driver, pulling his boat out of the water, forgot that his vehicle was in reverse when he exited, resulting in both his car and boat going back into the lake. It's a good reminder to double-check everything while you are on area boat launches.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
Mankato, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Owatonna Building Featured on National TV

An Owatonna bank got some special attention from a national TV show recently. The PBS News Hour featured the downtown building, "The National Farmers’ Bank in Owatonna, Minnesota, is one of the most significant architectural works in the country," PBS proclaims in its website posting. The report comes from the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism in their weekly e-newsletter Tuesday Talk.
CNHI

Bent River adds retail shop, Alpine Bistro

Bent River Outfitters has a new home – and they are expanding both in the trips they offer, a revamped website to simplify reservations, along with a new retail store in Mankato’s Old Town. The company’s most popular route along a nine-mile stretch of the Blue Earth River...
MANKATO, MN
knuj.net

CONCERT IN THE PARK MOVED

The Monday night concert in German Park in New Ulm has moved indoors due to the excessive heat. Molly and Sonny Boy will now perform at the New Ulm Community Center at 600 North German Street. There will be no puppet wagon nor will there be Rec on the Go. Doors will open at 6:30 and the music will start at 7. Chairs will be provided.
NEW ULM, MN
willmarradio.com

Fatal crashes reported in Scott, Blue Earth Counties

(Shakopee MN-) Two people were killed in separate traffic crashes in Minnesota yesterday. The state patrol says at 5:01 p.m. 80-year-old John Brooks of Bricelyn was killed when his car was hit by a pickup on I-90 in Blue Earth County. Brook's car then crossed the median and hit a motorhome with a family of 7 from Michigan on board. Three people in the motorhome suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
SHAKOPEE, MN
CNHI

Boot camp gives students chance to explore construction trades

Students across the region are getting the chance to explore construction trades at Mankato West High School during the two-week long South Central Construction Trades Boot Camp. The South Central WorkForce Council, which organizes the camp in partnership with different trade, education and career entities, offers students opportunities to try...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lakeville restaurant owners charged with tax crimes

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue says that two Lakeville restaurant owners face charges related to failing to pay sales tax.The Dakota County Attorney's Office charged Linxiong Li and Wenzi Zeng with four felony counts each for assisting in the filing of fraudulent sales tax returns. Li faces four additional counts of willfully failing to pay sales tax.The complaint says that Li and Zeng own the restaurant together, and the couple used their payment system to suppress sales figures, removing items from checks or altering the price of items after transactions finished.For more than three years, between May 2016 and Dec. 2019, the complaint says the couple underreported $231,000 in total sales at the restaurant and reported the incorrect numbers to their accountant, who filed their monthly sales tax returns.Li owes over $27,900 in sales tax, penalties, and interest, the Department of Revenue states.Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, if a person is convicted.
LAKEVILLE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Four drownings reported In Minnesota over Father’s Day Weekend

(UNDATED) -- There are now four apparent drownings in Minnesota over the Father’s Day weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported that 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield was swimming in Pelican Lake Sunday, was pulled from the water, and later died. Otter Tail County authorities say 48-year-old...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
knuj.net

NAMES RELEASED ON MINNESOTA RIVER INCIDENTS

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two people who drowned on the Minnesota River in separate incidents Sunday. Authorities were first called to what was believed to be a body caught in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. the body was identified as Matthew Wrobleski of Willmar and was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and investigation into the cause and manner of death. While deputies were investigating that incident, deupties were called to the report of a person drowning in the Minnesota River near Vicksburg county Park south of Renville. Around 7:40 pm, the body of 19-year-old Lance Scheer of Redwood Falls was pulled from the water and resuscitation efforts were started. Scheer was taken to CentraCare-Redwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Both incidents remain under investigation. It was a deadly weekend on Minnesota waters as two more drownings were reported over the weekend in Otter Tail and Crow Wing counties.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
bulletin-news.com

Grain Bin Accident Kills Worker in Southern Minnesota

A 36-year-old Pemberton man was killed in a grain bin accident in Steele County, Minnesota, on Thursday. According to a Crystal Valley Cooperative release, Paul Frantum, a Crystal Valley employee, was apparently loading a train in Hope when he got enveloped in a grain bin. Around 9:20 p.m., emergency responders got a call and began rescue efforts.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Hot temperatures cause road pavement to buckle

WASECA COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The hot temperatures causing some area roads to buckle, creating danger for drivers. The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office posting on Facebook that the county has experienced 3 concrete blowouts on Old Highway 14 due to the extreme heat. Blowouts can apply to any concrete...
WASECA COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Repair work underway to fix buckled pavement on Highway 169

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Work crews have temporarily closed a portion of of the southbound left lane of Highway 169 between Mankato and St. Peter to repair some pavement buckling. These occur when the air temperature changes from moderate to extreme heat. The sun heats the pavement, and the pavement...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Authorities arrest 3 in connection with Mankato drug investigation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities arrested three people in connection with a drug investigation in Mankato on Tuesday. Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Tuesday on Eastport Drive as part of an ongoing methamphetamine distribution investigation. During the execution of the warrant, agents...
MANKATO, MN

