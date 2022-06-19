UPDATED Police search for missing Lincoln man with dementia

(Greenfield, Iowa) – An investigation in Adair County that began June 9th with a reported crash and the recovery of a stolen vehicle, has resulted in the arrest of a man from Omaha. Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports that at 5:42 p.m., Monday (June 20) the Adair County Sheriff’s Office served two arrest warrants upon 25 year-old Luis Penaloza Garcia of Omaha, Nebraska upon his release from a Des Moines Hospital, Monday evening. The charges for which the two arrest warrants were issued, include: Burglary in the 2nd Degree; Theft in the 1 st Degree; Theft in the 2nd Degree; and Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree. The total bond for all charges has been set at $70,000 CASH ONLY to the Court.

ADAIR COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO