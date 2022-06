Samsung's currently throwing in a free Galaxy S22 smartphone with select Neo-QLED TVs right now as part of its Summer 'Discover Samsung' event. If you've been eying up one of these amazing premium displays - which are some of the best TVs in the world right now - then today's deal at the official site is the best all year. While these displays do cost at least $2,999 (opens in new tab) for the 2021 models, getting a flagship smartphone worth $799 by itself is a huge freebie.

