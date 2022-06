Having managed to arrange the loan departure of our current record signing, Chelsea could possibly do the same for our previous record signing as well. (Not a great record!) Kepa Arrizabalaga, still the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, has been surplus to requirements for the last two years, since Édouard Mendy’s arrival — and had been surplus to our nerves for the two years prior to that — but while he’s been a steady and at times even brilliant backup (especially in penalty shootouts), and has been a model professional throughout, surely the best course of action for his career would be to start playing regularly again.

