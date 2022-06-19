Daddy Duties: These Fathers Are Building Empires With Their Children

Ryan Reynolds talks parenting mistakes with 'wild' daughters. As a father of three young girls, Ryan Reynolds has made at least a few parenting mistakes — particularly coming out of the pandemic, when schools were in "Zoom" mode and the kids were stuck at home. But as he said during a Cannes Lions panel dubbed "Creativity at the Pace of Culture" on Tuesday, June 21, his parenting "mistakes" often yield inspiration in a way his "successes" don't. "I'm a parent of three girls. They're wild. I think they have rabies sometimes," joked Ryan, who shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with wife Blake Lively. "I'm like any parent – I'll have a moment where I'll just snap. It's not so much what you do in the moment that's interesting, it's what you do afterwards," he said, according to Page Six. While the discussion was focused on the actor's marketing work, he pointed to the connections between what he teaches his "wild" kids and his professional life as a creative marketing exec. "I used to tell my kids, 'Don't waste your mistakes,'" he said. "When you're making mistakes it's easy to sort of be absorbed by shame and sort of this idea that you've done something wrong, but you also have to look at it critically and use it as a stepping stone to learning something profound."

