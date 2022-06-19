ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Daddy Duties: These Fathers Are Building Empires With Their Children

Essence
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese famous fathers are helping their children build their own empires with partnered business ventures. Fatherhood is encapsulated by so many things. Protection, love, fun often comes to mind. For some fathers though, it’s about wealth-building with their children as well. This makes perfect sense since most entrepreneurs treat their businesses...

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

How Celebrity Dads Were Celebrated On Father's Day

See how some faithful famous fathers were appreciated by the women who love them. When you’re blessed to know great fathers, it’s easy to shower them with love. This was evident as so many notable women took to social media on Sunday to honor the fathers of their children (and in one case, the bonus father of their kids). From Draymond Green to Omar Epps, Kendrick Lamar and John Legend, the adoration for the efforts shown by star dads was all over Instagram. For example, Cardi B cooked up oxtails for hubby Offset and their beautiful blended family. Eve still can’t believe she and husband Maximillion Cooper have a little “human” together. And after a championship winning weekend, Ayesha Curry couldn’t say enough about her husband: “You are an angel on earth and we love you beyond measure!” Granted, all this isn’t necessarily on par with the Birkin bags and bling we often see famous women get for Mother’s Day, but we’re sure it was all appreciated. And truly, Whitney Alford said it best. Men should also feel proud to celebrate themselves on Father’s Day, no matter what the women in their lives do on that day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Examiner

The joy of fatherhood

As fathers, we have a unique calling to lead our children in the right direction. Each of our children is different and will answer a calling that is perhaps unexpected. And, of course, all of them are experiencing a world that is unlike anything we’ve ever imagined. With so...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wonderwall.com

Ryan Reynolds talks parenting mistakes with 'wild' daughters, plus more news

Ryan Reynolds talks parenting mistakes with 'wild' daughters. As a father of three young girls, Ryan Reynolds has made at least a few parenting mistakes — particularly coming out of the pandemic, when schools were in "Zoom" mode and the kids were stuck at home. But as he said during a Cannes Lions panel dubbed "Creativity at the Pace of Culture" on Tuesday, June 21, his parenting "mistakes" often yield inspiration in a way his "successes" don't. "I'm a parent of three girls. They're wild. I think they have rabies sometimes," joked Ryan, who shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with wife Blake Lively. "I'm like any parent – I'll have a moment where I'll just snap. It's not so much what you do in the moment that's interesting, it's what you do afterwards," he said, according to Page Six. While the discussion was focused on the actor's marketing work, he pointed to the connections between what he teaches his "wild" kids and his professional life as a creative marketing exec. "I used to tell my kids, 'Don't waste your mistakes,'" he said. "When you're making mistakes it's easy to sort of be absorbed by shame and sort of this idea that you've done something wrong, but you also have to look at it critically and use it as a stepping stone to learning something profound."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Smith
Person
Romeo Miller
Person
Lil Romeo
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Ludacris
The Independent

Whoopi Goldberg: More than 36,000 people sign petition to remove star from The View

A petition calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be removed from The View has reached more than 36,000 signatures.In the 31 January episode of The View, Goldberg made the controversial claim that the Holocaust “is not about race”.At the time, Goldberg was discussing a Tennessee school board’s controversial decision to ban Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis.Goldberg said: “Let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race!”She repeatedly tried to prove her point that the Holocaust was about “man’s inhumanity to man”...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Megan Thee Stallion’s Latest Music Video Is Basically A Mugler Campaign

Mugler’s Creative Director designs custom looks for the Houston hottie and directs the music video. Back in April, Megan Thee Stallion released her latest single, “Plan B”, and this week, the Houston hottie dropped the music video. The track and music video is most reminiscent of ‘90s hip-hop and rap from artists like Lil Kim and Foxy Brown. Casey Cadwallader, Mugler’s Creative Director, designed all of the looks worn by Megan Thee Stallion and directed the music video with J​​ohn Miserendino.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Snack Food#Fathers#Heir#Aalto University
HipHopDX.com

Megan Thee Stallion To Appear On 'P-Valley' STARZ Series

As Megan Thee Stallion starts to slowly pivot into acting, the “WAP” lyricist will make a brief cameo in Season 2 of the STARZ drama P-Valley, which follows the employees at a fiction strip club called The Pynk. Per E!, fans who were paying close attention may have...
TV SERIES
In Style

More Couples Are Asking for a 'Sleep Divorce' — and It Could Actually Be Really Good for Your Relationship

My husband and I have totally different preferences and habits when it comes to sleep. I am a night owl and he is a morning lark. I wake up to pee a couple of times a night because I am a big water drinker — this drives him crazy. He snores which keeps me up — and drives me crazy. We are thinking about sleeping in different bedrooms... but is this a terrible idea for our relationship? We know of one other couple who does this and it seems to actually help their marriage. —Desperately Seeking a Sleep Solution.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How a Narcissist Manipulates the Love Language Concept

A person who recognizes a partner’s preferred love language may be able to enhance the relationship or manipulate it. A narcissistic person may manipulate their partner's love language to evade accountability and inflict guilt. Empathy and accountability are the nuts and bolts of a relationship. Acts of service, words...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
marriage.com

20 Signs a Guy Is Unhappy in His Relationship

When a guy is happy in his relationship, you can easily tell because it would be obvious to everyone. Everything he does is centered on the fact that he loves his partner and would be willing to go to lengths to make his relationship work. If a guy is unhappy...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Essence

Martin Lawrence Explains Why He And Eddie Murphy Don't Talk About Their Kids Dating

Lawrence shares that as interesting as it to everyone that he and Eddie's kids are dating, the comedians don't talk about it. "We kind of just stay out of their business." Two comedians who made the ’90s one of the most epic eras are Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy. The stars have more in common than being hilarious and sharing Hollywood screens together though. Their kids are dating one another.
RELATIONSHIPS
WEKU

Three single, gay dads reflect on fatherhood, surrogacy journeys

Fatherhood comes in many different forms, from the dads who are there from your first steps, to the ones you meet later in life. NPR spoke to three men, single gay fathers, who chose to become dads via surrogacy, after years of coming to terms with their identities, their families, and the technological advances that have made journeys like this possible.
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Who’s Happier? Mothers With One Child or Two?

Natural selection is about getting our genes into babies. The boost in happiness dissipates a few years after having a child. Time pressures associated with second births explain the worsening mental health of mothers; fathers don’t suffer that fate. Parents are happiest when their children leave home. Recently, I...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ Samples Robin S. And Big Freedia

Beyoncé released the single in anticipation of her ‘Renaissance’ studio album, due July 29. Beyonce released “Break My Soul,” the first single and sixth track off of her highly anticipated 7th studio album Renaissance act i. The single is an ode to Black culture –...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy